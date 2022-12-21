Read full article on original website
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
Zara Aleena: Family members 'completely destroyed' by murder
Close relatives of Zara Aleena have been "completely destroyed" by her murder, her aunt has said. Six months after the law graduate's death in east London, Farah Naz said they "don't feel well, physically, emotionally" and were "constantly tormented" by thoughts of how she died. Ms Naz also said "we...
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
Sabrina Cooper: Family pays tribute to 'loving grandmother' found dead
The family of a woman allegedly murdered at her home in Eastbourne have paid tribute to the "loving and dedicated mother and grandmother". Sabrina Cooper, 68, was found by police at her home in Connaught Road on 18 December following concerns for her welfare. Her relatives said they were "devastated"...
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
Monmouth: Morgan Wainewright locked up over single-punch death
A man who killed a golfer with a single punch has been sentenced to four years in youth detention. Morgan Wainewright, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, was 19 when he attacked Andrew Nicholas from Poole, Dorset, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old had been visiting the town...
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas as monarch
King Charles III has arrived at Sandringham where he will spend his first Christmas as monarch. It will be the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.
Kate Middleton Is Festive In Green Coat & Matching Hat For First Royal Christmas Without The Queen: Pics
Per usual, the Princess of Wales was merry, bright and fashion-forward at the traditional Royal Christmas celebration.
Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at carol service
The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth in a special broadcast set to air on Christmas Eve. Catherine said the Queen had "held Christmas close to her heart" as a time that "reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family". People recognised for...
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
King Charles hails UK public 'solidarity' in first Christmas message
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".
At least five dead in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river
At least five people have died after a bus fell off a bridge into a surging river in north-western Spain late on Christmas Eve. Emergency teams are searching for at least one missing person, while two survivors – the driver of the bus and a female passenger – were rescued from the Lérez River in Galicia and taken to hospitals, authorities said on Sunday. Police said the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
Quarry Green death: Murder arrest after woman, 20, dies
A woman has died after a disturbance at a property in Liverpool, with a man arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 20-year-old was found critically injured by emergency services at the home in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she...
Death in Paradise cast on their Christmas special 'ghost story' and return to Saint Marie for series 12
Christmas is coming to Death In Paradise but that doesn't disrupt business as usual in Saint Marie. A podcaster is murdered whilst investigating the disappearance of a child. It’s a case that’s haunted Selwyn for many years, and now Neville and the team must lay its ghost to rest.
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
Woman forced onto glass during Bristol assault
A woman was forced to the ground onto some broken glass by a man during an assault in Bristol. The assault took place on Pro-Cathedral Lane, which leads towards Park Place, at 02:20 GMT on Saturday, 26 November. An unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her shoulders, forcing her...
Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature. River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021. The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung...
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
NI weather: Ice warning issued for Northern Ireland
An ice warning has been issued for Northern Ireland ahead of freezing conditions on Christmas night. As colder air moves south on Sunday evening temperatures will fall to 0C and below quite widely. The Met Office has said that a mixture of wintry showers will lead to ice at times...
