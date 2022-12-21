Read full article on original website
Related
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Melanie Clift
Mrs. Melanie Kim Russell Clift, age 68, of Ailey, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born and raised in Oklahoma but spent her later years in Vidalia and Ailey, Georgia. She graduated high school in 1972 in Duncan, Oklahoma and was a professional gospel singer. She loved Jesus and telling others about Him. She enjoyed playing the piano, and singing. Mrs. Clift is preceded in death by her parents, Robert James Russell and Gladys Jewel Smith Russell.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Ms. Terry Lay (Fowler)
Ms. Terry Gai Lay (Fowler), age 65, of Lyons, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of Oak Park and a 1975 graduate of Toombs Central High School. She worked at Plant Hatch and was also a homemaker. She was Baptist by faith. Terri loved watching The Young and the Restless, going to the river, camping, fishing, and she loved to cook. She especially loved family gatherings and time with her grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roger Lay and Geneva Grace Clements.
WALB 10
More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year
The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City
Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
wgxa.tv
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia Temporarily Suspending Recycling
Vidalia residents who recycle will see a short interruption in the picking up of their items according to a press release from the City of Vidalia Wednesday morning. In addition to residential pickup, this also includes the acceptance of items at the convenience center on Brinson Road. Vidalia City Manager...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Indians Fall To Blue Tide
The Vidalia Indians played host to the Long County Blue Tide and after a hard fault battle the Indians drop their second game of the season 65-56. Cori Mincey led the Indians with 18. Vidalia will be back in action at home in the Paul Thigpen Motor Group Christmas Classic next week.
Police arrest suspect in Hinesville deadly shooting
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hinesville man that happened last Thursday. Police arrested Keldric Cordell Jackson, 34 on Dec. 21 at a local nightclub without incident. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Morgan at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Morgan […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Grand Jurors Return Indictments
The Toombs County Grand Jury recently convened and returned indictments in 15 of the cases presented to them by Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tripp Fitzner’s Office. Among those indicted was DeMario Roundtree who was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, and driving without...
Defeated Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was 'absolutely shocked' he didn't win 100% of the vote in Johnson County, where he grew up: report
Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs Co Varsity Boys Get Back on Winning Track with 64-35 Win Over Brantley County
The Hoop Dawgs were able to get back on the winning track on Friday night winning their first region game of the year against Brantley County. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs came out hot and executed really well on both the offensive and defensive ends. Dominic Eason and Marion James were able to get the offense going by dominating inside and getting some easy points in the paint. Some timely 3’s and continued offensive execution helped the offense have a tremendous first quarter. Defensively, after giving up a couple of tough baskets early on, they locked in and had a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Comments / 0