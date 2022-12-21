The Hoop Dawgs were able to get back on the winning track on Friday night winning their first region game of the year against Brantley County. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs came out hot and executed really well on both the offensive and defensive ends. Dominic Eason and Marion James were able to get the offense going by dominating inside and getting some easy points in the paint. Some timely 3’s and continued offensive execution helped the offense have a tremendous first quarter. Defensively, after giving up a couple of tough baskets early on, they locked in and had a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO