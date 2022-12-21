(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A serious crash has blocked Langston Blvd at the intersection with N. Harrison Street. Dispatchers received numerous calls about a head-on crash at the intersection around 2:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic. One driver was reported to be unconscious and in critical condition, though it’s unclear whether that was from the crash itself or a medical emergency.

