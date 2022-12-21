Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Large Barn Fire In Mechanicsville; Cause Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large barn fire that took place this evening. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 24, first responders were dispatched to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Potomac Motor Speedway, for a reported structure fire.
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Accokeek
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver, an adult female, so her family can be notified. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, officers...
Deadly collision involving pedestrian in Suitland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car hit him late Thursday night in Suitland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the man was in the roadway when the car hit him. Police […]
Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel
One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say. Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Serious crash closes busy Langston Blvd intersection
(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A serious crash has blocked Langston Blvd at the intersection with N. Harrison Street. Dispatchers received numerous calls about a head-on crash at the intersection around 2:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic. One driver was reported to be unconscious and in critical condition, though it’s unclear whether that was from the crash itself or a medical emergency.
WJLA
Driver dead after car crashes into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Md. early Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, according to Prince George's County Police Department. The driver was going southbound on...
Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
fredericksburg.today
Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford
Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
Bay Net
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Scene In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
#FlyntStrong: Sheriff Struck During Shootout In Calvert County In Good Spirits After Surgery
The community is rallying around a sheriff's deputy in Maryland who has taken his first steps on the long road to recovery after being shot during a police pursuit, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.Master Deputy James Flynt, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is in recovery days af…
WTOP
Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified
Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Bay Net
Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park
UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
Police ask for help identifying woman killed in SUV crash in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver died after the SUV she was driving hit a utility pole Friday morning, and police asked for help in identifying her so they could contact her family. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. in the area of Indian […]
Route 658 closed for emergency repairs in Westmoreland County
According to VDOT, the closure is due to emergency road repairs. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and expect delays.
Bay Net
Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:08 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Bay Net
Holiday Saturation Patrols Underway In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout St. Mary’s...
Bay Net
PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings
LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
Police investigating cutting, asking Greenbelt residents to lock doors
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were asking Greenbelt residents to lock their doors as they were investigating a cutting on Thursday evening. Police were called to 28 Crescent Road at 9:17 p.m. for the incident. Two people were injured. Police said they received reports of a man matching the suspect’s description — a […]
Comments / 0