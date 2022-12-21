ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Accokeek

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver, an adult female, so her family can be notified. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, officers...
ACCOKEEK, MD
DC News Now

Deadly collision involving pedestrian in Suitland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car hit him late Thursday night in Suitland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the man was in the roadway when the car hit him. Police […]
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel

One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say. Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home...
LAUREL, MD
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Serious crash closes busy Langston Blvd intersection

(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A serious crash has blocked Langston Blvd at the intersection with N. Harrison Street. Dispatchers received numerous calls about a head-on crash at the intersection around 2:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic. One driver was reported to be unconscious and in critical condition, though it’s unclear whether that was from the crash itself or a medical emergency.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford

Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
STAFFORD, VA
WTOP

Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park

UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Holiday Saturation Patrols Underway In St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout St. Mary’s...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
LANDOVER, MD

