Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Will Of The People Be Damned, Ron DeSantis Appoints Ousted Judge To Higher Position
Next time a right-winger tries to gaslight you into believing they care about democracy, I want you to remember this story. (Well, also everything about Moore v. Harper.) Because it’s pretty clear the only thing motivating conservatives is amassing enough power to impose their will on the public even — or maybe especially — when the majority of people disagree with them.
Migrants are dropped near Kamala Harris' home on frigid Christmas Eve
Organizers in Washington say three buses of migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold.
abovethelaw.com
Associates Hit With Unannounced Bonus Reductions For Not Being In The Office Enough
Now, the firm is apparently docking bonuses for associates with “insufficient” compliance with the mandatory office attendance rule. You might point out that in the firm’s bonus announcement this month, there’s no mention whatsoever of reducing bonuses based on the mandatory attendance policy. According to the memo, bonuses would be reduced for failing to meet hourly targets, but made no mention of physical office attendance. Associates received no follow-up policy amendment, with the firm telling associates in their individual performance reviews that bonuses are getting docked by as much as 15 percent.
abovethelaw.com
A New Year’s Resolution Gone Bad And A Final Jeopardy Answer
I had resolved for 2023 that I would spend less time nattering about the various trials and tribulations of the State Bar of California. A good resolution in theory, but it’s just not going to work, especially after the latest headline story in the Los Angeles Times about how the discipline system in this state is a joke. And it is.
Comments / 0