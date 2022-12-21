Read full article on original website
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A single father won a life-changing Christmas gift for his family after a devastating year. Willie Partee went home Saturday with a brand new Chevy Spark. The 25-year-old was selected as the winner of the 8th Annual Homewood Chevy Cares Car Giveaway Contest. “I have a dependable car. I have a reliable […]
Thousands show up for coat, toy giveaway on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Joseph Nichols braved the cold Friday in search of a toy. And it paid off. "This is the last one I needed," said the 10-year-old, holding up a Black Panther figurine. "I already got Spiderman, Ironman, Hulk, She-Hulk." Trophy in hand, Joseph followed his grandmother to the room...
Holiday giveaway: South Side Chicago volunteers hustle to get meals to those in need ahead of storm
"We have a number of families that, if it were not for this, would not have the Christmas that we want them to have."
Faith Farm and Orchard launches year-round Food Box and Pantry Program
This week, representatives of Faith Farm and Orchard launched its Food Box and Pantry Program. As a service to the community, fresh organic vegetables, herbs, and other perishable and non-perishable items will be available to the public at no cost. “Our free, freshly grown products will not only be here...
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
Local vet offers advice on how to keep your dog or cat safe in subzero cold
Dr. Tony Kremer of the Old Town Animal Care Center worries some dogs and cats will spend too much time out in the cold. He says dogs should only be let out when necessary. He suggests doing walks them more frequently with much shorter durations.
The Salvation Army distributes gifts, supplies to Chicago families ahead of Christmas
CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is providing everything needed for Christmas through their Angel Tree Program. Toys, clothing and food are being distributed to Chicagoans, thanks to the public’s generosity. Captain Dalvius King-Harvy is in charge of the operation at the Midway Citadel Corps Community Center. Volunteers packed food...
Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
Outreach Groups Brave Bitter Cold to Help the Homeless in Chicago
As brutally cold temperatures batter Chicago, outreach groups are braving the cold to check on the wellbeing of those experiencing homelessness in the city. Andy Robledo started his "orange tent project" last year. "They were in response to the conditions I saw at a lot of the encampments. I saw...
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
Beloved Chicago crossing guard gets special toy drive surprise
Angela Thompson is a crossing guard for the Chicago School District and has been holding her own holiday toy drive for the past 15 years. TODAY’s Craig Melvin makes a special visit to her intersection to make sure it was the best toy drive yet.Dec. 23, 2022.
‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old
EAST CHICAGO, Ill. — It doesn’t really feel like the holiday season for a Northwest Indiana family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and killed this summer. In the early morning hours of July 12, mother Ollie Holliness was driving a van with her four sons and niece inside. After stopping at a gas station near Columbus Drive, multiple shots erupted while she was driving in the 3500 block of Block Avenue.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Museums, Zoos and More: Chicago Attractions Announce Closures Due to Weather
An oncoming major winter system is expected to complicate travel plans, forcing a flurry of closures. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Chicago area under a winter storm warning. According to the warning, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."
Gifts that give back: Chicago nonprofit provides employment, skills development, workforce readiness
The holidays are a time for reflection, togetherness, and giving. So, it’s not surprising that Americans are more likely to donate to charity around this time of year. But now, Americans are feeling the squeeze of higher prices.
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
