Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Headcount data study, SaaS sales mistakes, financial close strategies
This report prepared by Eddie Ackerman, Thomvest’s strategic finance operating partner, looks at startup hiring velocity since February 2021 by region, company type and, notably, how much time passed since last fundraise. Ackerman says he expects to see another tranche of layoffs in several weeks, after startups hold their...
TechCrunch
While Amazon had a rocky year, AWS remains a reliable cash cow
According to numbers from Statista, the company began the pandemic with approximately 840,000 employees in the first quarter of 2020. By Q1 2022, it had over 1.6 million workers. The problem was, as the pandemic loosened its grip on public life, people stopped buying everything online and returned to brick-and-mortar retail.
TechCrunch
3 Black investors talk about what they’re looking for in 2023
We can answer some questions, though: Some trends are bound to stay, like interest in artificial intelligence, and crypto will continue to be under scrutiny, even as the market looks to the future. There are other aspects of the venture world that will probably not change, like the lack of funding for minority and women founders.
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
TechCrunch
3 Black investors share what they are prepping for come the new year
For 2023 then, it appears investors are focusing on trends that are relatively safer and likelier to bear fruit. Xfund’s vice president, Jadyn Bryden, and Lightship Capital’s principal, Alexis Alston, told TechCrunch that they are focused on generative artificial intelligence. “I’m looking forward to seeing how AI can...
TechCrunch
India’s Reliance backs US-based AI startup Exyn in $35 million funding
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 23.3% stake in Exyn for $25 million, the Indian firm said. The Indian firm’s investment is part of a larger $35 million Series B funding of the Philadelphia startup, which operates a robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments.
TechCrunch
Notes on robotics research
KG: For me, three major robotics developments in 2022 stand out:. The surprising progress of large language models (e.g., GPT-3) and associated text-to-image generation (e.g., Dall-E) is spurring excitement in the robotics community about how these can be applied to robotics, by completing robot-relevant prompts. An exciting paper from Brian Ichter and colleagues at Google AI was presented at the 2022 Conference on Robot Learning on December 14–18.
TechCrunch
Holiday shipping is easier this year, but the tech is still lagging
Now that’s all good news for businesses and consumers worried about inflation and talk of recession, but those improvements are misleading. A deeper look reveals global shipping speeds aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels, and serious challenges persist in supply chains that foreshadow even bigger problems. If we don’t act and improve shipping technologies, the logjams we’ve had to endure for the past two years will become commonplace.
TechCrunch
Twitter lays off employees in public policy, engineering
Twitter also laid off some engineers in infrastructure via email on Friday. Across all of Twitter, it’s estimated that about 75% of employees have either chosen to leave or have been laid off since Elon Musk took ownership of the company in October. Theodora Skeadas, the public policy employee...
Comments / 0