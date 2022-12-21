Read full article on original website
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions 'got exactly what we deserved' in 37-23 loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE — Dan Campbell shook his head back and forth, never changing the look of disappointment on his face. The Detroit Lions turned in their worst defensive performance of the season Saturday, allowing 320 yards rushing — their most in 24 years — in a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and Campbell said after his team “didn’t look as hungry as they did.”
Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals’ Eli Apple calls out Patriots’ Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was none too pleased with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after the Bengals held on for a 22-18 win in Foxborough on Saturday. Apple, the former Giants first-round pick, took issue with Jones diving low at his legs as Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was returning a fumble in the fourth quarter that was eventually called back. “Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.” The play was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass and intentional grounding by Jones, who threw a 48-yard touchdown...
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
NBA Christmas: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks tip off 5-game slate; lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen to, and stream
We are already well into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, and on Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to 8-7 on the season when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Panthers, despite being 5-9, are still alive in the NFC South. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers.
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever
Mayfield can now be picked up by any other team and there’s speculation right now that San Francisco could be on the top of that list. Panthers player express concerns about turf fields in the NFL. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST. Bank of America Stadium is...
Alabama Football Sugar Bowl History and seven memorable games
Alabama Football has played in 16 Sugar Bowls, with one being the 1992 National Championship Game. The Alabama Crimson Tide history goes back to Jan. 1, 1945, when the Duke Blue Devils beat the Crimson Tide 29-26. One story about the 1945 Sugar Bowl is about the coach who wasn’t...
