Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove.

At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash.

Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear passenger fell out of the vehicle onto the road.

A witness was then rear-ended by another vehicle.

The passenger who fell was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There were no injuries in the second crash.

