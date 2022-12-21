Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove.
At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash.
Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear passenger fell out of the vehicle onto the road.
A witness was then rear-ended by another vehicle.
The passenger who fell was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There were no injuries in the second crash.
