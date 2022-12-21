ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXlDL_0jq4Vf4700

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove.

At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash.

Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear passenger fell out of the vehicle onto the road.

A witness was then rear-ended by another vehicle.

The passenger who fell was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There were no injuries in the second crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at sports bar in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve at a sports bar in Waukegan, police said. Waukegan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
CHESTERTON, IN
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
GURNEE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Oak Park business catches fire, spreads to residential building

OAK PARK, Ill. — A first-floor business caught on fire and spread throughout a building in Oak Park early Friday morning. Oak Park police responded to a fire on the first floor of a building in the 200 block of South Boulevard around 12:23 a.m. The fire spread from the first floor through the walls up […]
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

69-year-old man dies following crash in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — A man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash in Aurora. Just after 11:20 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West Indian Trail and Almond Drive on the report of a crash. When police arrived, they found an SUV collided with a utility pole and a fire hydrant. The driver, later identified […]
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Elderly woman, 99, killed in South Chicago house fire

CHICAGO — A 99-year-old woman succumbed to her injures and died in a residential fire in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Thursday night. Almaisa Herard was taken to the hospital when she was found at the 8200 block of South Sagniaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m., according to Chicago Fire. Police say Herard was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
WGN News

Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side

CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy