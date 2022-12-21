ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching

A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County

CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported stabbed in Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder

A Schenectady man has been charged with second-degree murder. Anthony Romero, age 24, was arrested back in November for a fatal shooting dating back to May 30th. Officials say Romero fired shots at victim Treavine Tate, who later died at the hospital. Romero pleaded not guilty to all four counts of the indictment.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pizza shop owner, clergy discuss ways to stop Albany violence

ALBANY – Violence in Albany continues to have some business owners concerned. That includes Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza. He met with faith leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to stop violence in the city. Scavio told NewsChannel 13 last October he was considering closing his...
ALBANY, NY

