Ukraine-Russia War update: President Zelensky’s gift for President Biden

By Hayley Boyd
 4 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including President Zelensky’s visit to the White House and his gift for President Biden. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage

