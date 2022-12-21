Despite social media pitfalls, TikTok dreams abound at Almira Elementary School: Cleveland’s Promise

Read full article on original website
Season Greetings: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the blizzard warning for Northeast Ohio was thankfully canceled, this Christmas day there is a politics ‘white-out’ in this cartoon spot as way of giving thanks to you for the gift of your readership this year. Wishing all readers a warm, very Merry Christmas...
After flight cancellation in Florida, strangers trek to Cleveland together in rental car
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They dashed through the snow and laughed all the way, from Florida to Ohio. After their flight to Cleveland was canceled Thursday, four strangers, stuck in a Tampa airport, feared that their holiday plans might be ruined. But in the spirt of the season, they united,...
Best U.S. cities to celebrate Christmas? C’mon, Cleveland deserves more respect!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Have yourself a merry little Christmas. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch Christmas morning Mass live at Cleveland’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
CLEVLEAND, Ohio -- If snowy roads prevent you from leaving the house to worship for Christmas this morning, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist has you covered. The downtown Cleveland congregation is live streaming its 10:30 a.m. Christmas Mass. Streaming will begin at 10.10 a.m. Watch HERE. Rev. Sean...
Joy can be a secret to a long and healthy life
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Joy, by definition, is a burst of intense happiness. But that definition doesn’t seem to quite do the emotion justice. Even the word itself in its simplicity fails to convey its importance in the range of human emotions. It is mysterious. Intangible. Defining it is...
Independence Primary School stuffs the bus to help those less fortunate
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – Christmas arrived a bit early in Garfield Heights, thanks to students from Independence Primary School who stuffed the bus to help needy families in the Garfield Heights City School district. The bus full of toys, games, books and clothing – as well as fourth-grade student council...
Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
Cleveland’s Christmas Ship gifts of WWI should inspire us today: William Lambers
CINCINNATI -- In October 1914, The Plain Dealer invited its readers to take part in one of the largest Christmas presents ever, an entire ship of gifts for hungry child war victims in Europe. World War I was raging in Europe. This was the “War to End All Wars,” unlike...
Prune pierogies; black & white TV; Midnight Christmas Mass – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The odor of garlic coming from the kitchen. The warm smell of fresh chocolate chip cookies giving your nose a warm hug,. The visitor who comes with a box from Hough Bakery. It’s tied closed with a string. Cupcakes inside. The uncle who drinks too...
Cordelia lands on national list of best new restaurants of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cordelia, which opened this year in the former Lola Bistro spot in downtown Cleveland, has been named one of the 22 best new restaurants in the United States by Tasting Table. The foodie-focused site, which has been around since 2008, lauded the East 4th spot –...
In the spirit of Christmas: editorial
For more than 2,000 years, men and women have pored over the meaning of Christmas, as festival, as history, as humankind’s intersection with the divine. But for most people, today, as it should be, is really about a grandchild’s hug, a partner’s kiss, or the delighted smile of an old friend:
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
An embarrassing Browns loss for the offense and coaching staff – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You should be embarrassed. That’s what I was thinking after the Browns lost 17-10 to the Saints at the ice box called FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
‘Those were the conditions. It was what it was’ - Kevin Stefanski’s transcript following loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski took questions from reporters following Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints at First Energy Stadium. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media relations department.
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
By working together, small business owners can emerge stronger: Amy Seeley
LAKEWOOD, Ohio - This season of joy for consumers is often a season of competition for small businesses. The last quarter of the year is filled with hot deals and special offers, making it one of the busiest times for big retailers and small businesses. But this time feels more difficult than ever, due to inflation, supply chain shocks, and labor shortages. As an entrepreneur, I’m worried about the path forward. How can Cleveland’s small businesses pull ahead despite these economic hurdles? Today, I’m calling for a season of collaboration, rather than a season of competition.
North Olmsted mayor discusses 2022 achievements and challenges
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Looking back on her first year in office, North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said the community made strides in 2022. “Like any new job or new position, you think you know looking from the outside how things are going to be,” Jones said. “Then when you get behind that desk you realize there are these types of challenges to the position or these are things that maybe you weren’t expecting to be dealing with on a day-to-day basis.
Deshaun Watson, Cade York bring a little heat for Browns vs. Saints – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook as Cleveland had a 10-3 halftime lead:. 1. Game-time temperature was 6 degrees, wind chill was minus-16. The wind was at 27 mph, gusts to 55 mph, according to AccuWeather. The field looks frozen.
