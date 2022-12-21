Read full article on original website
‘Outlander’ Season 7 Trailer: Claire and Jamie Face an Uncertain Future
A special gift has arrived for “Outlander” fans ahead of Christmas Day — a first look at the upcoming season, which will premiere next summer. Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, can be heard at the start of the trailer speaking to Claire (Caitriona Balfe), detailing a dream in which he saw her surrounded by light. “There was light all around you. But it wasn’t candlelight nor firelight,” he tells her. “I thought that must be what electric light is like.”
Simply the Best: Inside the Making of ‘When Tina Turner Came to Britain’
Christmas Day traditionally brings some of the biggest TV audiences of the year in the U.K. But this year, instead of the Queen’s speech, the queen of rock ‘n’ roll will be holding down a key spot in the schedules. On Christmas night, BBC Two will air...
