Boomer: Was Carlos Correa having second thoughts about Giants after talking with Francisco Lindor?

Carlos Correa is reportedly heading to the Mets after an issue with his medicals came up after agreeing to a deal with the Giants.

The issue, reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, led to Tuesday’s introductory press conference in San Francisco getting canceled, and 12 hours later, news broke that he was heading to the Mets.

In Boomer’s mind, the timeline of events could suggest that there may not be a glaring issue with Correa’s medicals (it’s been reported by Heyman that the issue wasn’t related to back problems that plagued Correa earlier in the career). Instead, Correa may have just been having second thoughts on where he wanted to spend the rest of his career.

“I kind of have a sneaking suspicion that Carlos Correa was having second thoughts about signing with the Giants,” Boomer said.

“I think somewhere along the line here, Lindor is talking to [Correa] this whole time. I just think that whatever Boras had to do to muddy the waters between Correa and the Giants, he did it, because I feel like Correa wanted to be here. He wanted to be with Verlander and Lindor, he wanted to be here with Max Scherzer and Buck Showalter. He wanted to be in the big city. He wanted to play for the richest owner in baseball.”

That’s what Correa got, and in Correa, the Mets fans got exactly what they wanted: that last big bat to put in the middle of the order and, as Steve Cohen told Heyman, put the Mets “over the top.”

“We got our present,” Boomer said. “I thought yesterday’s press conference with Verlander was good. It’s ridiculous.”

