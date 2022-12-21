Boomer & Gio react to Carlos Correa stunner: 'Are you kidding me?! What??'

The news of Carlos Correa’s reported deal with the Mets in an overnight free agency stunner happened just hours before Boomer and Gio went on the air Wednesday morning, and it’s safe to say that the elation hadn’t come close to wearing off by the time the show began.

“Are you kidding me?!? What?!?” Gio yelled to open the show. “What just happened in the middle of the night?!”

Boomer and Gio gave all the praises to Steve Cohen, who reportedly got the deal done from vacation in Hawaii after Correa’s deal with the Giants fell through due to an issue with his medicals. Cohen had wanted to add a big bat, and he added arguably the biggest bat on the infield market.

“Now we are seeing the true power of this man, the richest man in this sport,” Gio said. “He said it, we believed it, and we said it before this happened. This is the thing that put us over the top…Carlos Correa in the fold now? Woo!!

“He is someone I think is going to be perfect in handling New York.”

For Boomer, Wednesday felt like a holiday morning fitting for this time of year. Happy Holidays, Mets fans.

“Here’s your Christmas present and everything on top of everything that has already been done,” Boomer said. “You take a look at the projected lineup. Can you imagine Jeff McNeil batting seventh? It’s unbelievable…you have like six All-Stars. It’s just an embarrassment of riches.”

