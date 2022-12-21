ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Boomer & Gio react to Carlos Correa stunner: 'Are you kidding me?! What??'

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3rJQ_0jq4UyhJ00

The news of Carlos Correa’s reported deal with the Mets in an overnight free agency stunner happened just hours before Boomer and Gio went on the air Wednesday morning, and it’s safe to say that the elation hadn’t come close to wearing off by the time the show began.

“Are you kidding me?!? What?!?” Gio yelled to open the show. “What just happened in the middle of the night?!”

Boomer and Gio gave all the praises to Steve Cohen, who reportedly got the deal done from vacation in Hawaii after Correa’s deal with the Giants fell through due to an issue with his medicals. Cohen had wanted to add a big bat, and he added arguably the biggest bat on the infield market.

“Now we are seeing the true power of this man, the richest man in this sport,” Gio said. “He said it, we believed it, and we said it before this happened. This is the thing that put us over the top…Carlos Correa in the fold now? Woo!!

“He is someone I think is going to be perfect in handling New York.”

For Boomer, Wednesday felt like a holiday morning fitting for this time of year. Happy Holidays, Mets fans.

“Here’s your Christmas present and everything on top of everything that has already been done,” Boomer said. “You take a look at the projected lineup. Can you imagine Jeff McNeil batting seventh? It’s unbelievable…you have like six All-Stars. It’s just an embarrassment of riches.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras. Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one of his clients. On Friday, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on... The post Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Trevor Bauer reinstated to MLB after arbitrator reduces record ban over sex-assalt claims

Trevor Bauer was reinstated to MLB by an arbitrator on Thursday, effectively slashing the pitcher’s 324-game suspension to 194 games. This decision ends a seven-month grievance process and means Bauer is eligible to resume playing immediately. “While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed,” a statement from Bauer’s laywers, Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley, and agent, Rachel Luba, said. Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a [World Series]. The Dodgers have 24 days to decide if they want...
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Kyle Tucker

We’ve reached Kyle Tucker in our offseason-long review of each player to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Tucker is number 200 of 316 in total, and we’ll actually finish this series the day after the first Spring Training game (with rookie-level reliever David Landeta). Kyle Tucker...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

The Yankees aren't finished just yet

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy