Cumberland County, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas

A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
BOLTON, NC
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Car strikes tree in Christmas Eve crash

One man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital after a Lexus smashed into a tree on Saturday. Just before 12:30 p.m., traffic on Highway 15-501 in Aberdeen came to a standstill as first responders worked to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The crash occurred near the intersection of Glasgow...
ABERDEEN, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Fayetteville house fire, 2 sent to hospital, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and two people were injured in an overnight house fire in Fayetteville, according to firefighters. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call at 1:02 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Fields Road. The two-story house had heavy...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

One shot and another injured after shots fired in Deep Run

DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — A shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries and with a condition of critical in Deep Run Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Law enforcement said it happened around noon and they responded to two reports of men shot in Deep Run. They found that four...
DEEP RUN, NC
WRAL

Cumberland deputy remembered in emotional ceremony

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
RALEIGH, NC

