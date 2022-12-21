Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas
A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
cbs17
‘Thankful to be living to see another Christmas’: Durham family hopeful after escaping devastating fire set off by lamp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A couple in Durham lost nearly everything after a house fire destroyed their home this week. Katie Clifton is thankful her husband Al woke her up before the smoke alarm even went off. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at their home on Pennock Road.
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
cbs17
‘You were my soulmate’: Cumberland County deputy laid to rest ahead of Christmas weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street. The sheriff’s office...
'My heart is broken': Emotional tributes at funeral of fallen Cumberland County Deputy
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed Dec. 16 while he was investigating a robbery.
sandhillssentinel.com
Car strikes tree in Christmas Eve crash
One man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital after a Lexus smashed into a tree on Saturday. Just before 12:30 p.m., traffic on Highway 15-501 in Aberdeen came to a standstill as first responders worked to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The crash occurred near the intersection of Glasgow...
cbs17
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
cbs17
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
6-year-old killed in Cumberland County house fire, 3 other family members taken to hospital
A fire just days before Christmas shatters a Cumberland County family by killing a 6-year-old and injuring three others.
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
Mom of Raleigh 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
cbs17
Have you seen this person? Cumberland County sheriff seeks to question man with information on homicide
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help detectives locate a suspect that may have information regarding a homicide. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton in reference to a shooting.
cbs17
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
cbs17
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire, 2 sent to hospital, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and two people were injured in an overnight house fire in Fayetteville, according to firefighters. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call at 1:02 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Fields Road. The two-story house had heavy...
wcti12.com
One shot and another injured after shots fired in Deep Run
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — A shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries and with a condition of critical in Deep Run Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Law enforcement said it happened around noon and they responded to two reports of men shot in Deep Run. They found that four...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
WRAL
Cumberland deputy remembered in emotional ceremony
Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17
1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
