Red Sox bring in former Astros jack-of-all-trades on minor-league deal

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

It's not the kind of move that will be selling tickets at Fenway Park, but it is part of the roster-building process for the Red Sox.

As was first reported by Robert Murray, the Red Sox have agreed to a minor-league deal with Niko Goodrum, who has played for the Twins, Tigers and Astros.

The 30-year-old Goodrum's most notable claim to fame is the fact he has played every position in the big leagues with the exception of pitcher and catcher.

Goodrum is coming off a 2022 season in which he signed a one-year major league deal Houston after totaling 90 games with the Tigers the year before. The investment didn't pay off, with the switch-hitter only seeing action in 15 major league games with the Astros, going 5-for-43, paying 10 games at second base, four at first and one as the designated hitter.

Goodrum's best season came in his first year with the Tigers when he hit .245 with a .747 OPS and 16 homers in 131 games. The following campaign the former second-round pick appeared in 112 games, hitting .248 with a .743 OPS and 12 homers. He also had 12 stolen bases in each of those campaigns.

WEEI Sports Radio

