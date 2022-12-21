Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Visa Inc. (V) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
V - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned -2.3%, compared...
Zacks.com
5 Discounted PEG Stocks Ideal for GARP Investors
In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that arises often is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability. The...
Zacks.com
Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MPC - Free Report) closed at $113.01, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 7.68%...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) a Buy Now?
PBF Energy (. PBF - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned -27.4%,...
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through the Choppy Market
STNG - Free Report) , eGain Corporation (. EGAN - Free Report) , Ardmore Shipping Corporation (. KNBE - Free Report) are worth betting on. Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.
Zacks.com
Universal Logistics (ULH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ULH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.68, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock (Revised)
AOS - Free Report) is benefitting from robust demand for condensing boilers owing to its focus on innovation and decarbonization efforts. Despite high raw material, transportation costs, and supply-chain constraints, pricing actions are driving AOS’ North American boiler revenues. Price increases have driven its North American water treatment business. Robust demand for water heating and water treating products is driving sales from India within its Rest of the World segment.
Zacks.com
Estee Lauder (EL) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
EL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $242.22, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the beauty...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Visa, Texas Instruments & EOG Resources
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TEAM - Free Report) closed at $127.22, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.22% over the...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FRO - Free Report) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company...
Zacks.com
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
CHX - Free Report) and Altair Engineering (. ALTR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair...
Zacks.com
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
CASY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TLRY - Free Report) closed at $2.79, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.93% over...
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed at $40.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the biggest...
Zacks.com
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACLS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services...
Zacks.com
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
IBEX - Free Report) closed at $25.59, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.31% in the...
Zacks.com
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ELF - Free Report) closed at $56.31, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 7.85%...
Zacks.com
Flex LNG (FLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FLNG - Free Report) closed at $34.49, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquefied natural gas shipping company had lost...
Comments / 0