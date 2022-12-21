Opinion: Loneliness and regret hit me unexpectedly during the holidays. Here's how I get through it.

Cilley is founder and president of Film Consortium San Diego and adjunct professor at San Diego City College. She lives in Tijuana.

The holiday season has always had a strong effect on me, but this year already feels very different. Having lived in San Diego or Tijuana for almost my entire adult life, I’ve been on a path that must bewilder my high school classmates. As you can imagine, this has been about “as far away from Vermont as I can get!” — a promise/threat that I would proclaim loudly every time I was asked “What are you going to do with your life after you graduate?” by those classmates, along with teachers, neighbors and random strangers.

High School Jodi was not wrong! I’ve been chronically away from my family since I was 18, and there’s no time of year where this distance is felt more deeply than during the holidays. While it’s not uncommon for me to go home to Vermont for the holidays, it’s definitely not every year. My relationship with my family has been tumultuous throughout my life and, although dramatically improved during the COVID-19 years, the insanity of holiday travel in modern America with the promise of a hard cold winter at the other end has dissuaded me more often than not. (Can’t we just have Christmas in July?)

It usually hits unexpectedly. I can be perfectly fine on Dec. 24, minding my own business and tending to the regular goings-on in my life, when suddenly I get emotionally smashed by a wave of loneliness and regret. It is so hard, and so personal, that only a few boyfriends have ever even seen me go through it. I’ve ugly cried, and refused to get out of bed. I’ve questioned my life choices. I’ve seriously considered drastic and life-altering decisions. It feels like a 24-hour existential crisis that is gone just as fast and furiously as it came and replaced with something else that is very familiar: the instinctive and intense desire to cook!

From grandma’s famous rolls to maple cream pies, if there isn’t a bag of sugar, box of butter and half gallon of maple syrup disappearing at a rapid rate, it ain’t the holiday season. My antidote to holiday panic attacks is to go on a four-day cooking bender featuring the greatest hits of holidays past. I whip up a huge tray of my grandma’s dinner rolls, shove a perfectly cured turkey in the oven and crack open a bottle of my dad’s home-brewed strawberry rhubarb wine. I dig out my aunt’s Canadian meat pie recipe and try to recreate my uncle’s famous Italian stuffed shells. My output is certainly not as voluminous as my grandma’s food and pie factory that churned out enough food to feed the neighborhood, but we both fill the fridge with leftovers for days that only the out-of-town guests and neighbors are around to battle with.

Those food marathons and a few family phone calls have always been what I needed to get through the season, but this year feels so different. The COVID-19 pandemic changed life as we know it, and for me, it was for the better. It gave me the gift of time to reconnect with my family and the breathing room to do it right.

Ironically, the pandemic gave an unplanned “new beginning” where this and future holidays are a blank canvas. I may still spend some holidays 3,000 miles away from my family, but in many ways, I’ve never been closer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .