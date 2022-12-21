Opinion: Are the days of free beach parking over as San Diego seeks more revenue?

The sun sets behind the Christmas tree at the end of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ San Diego seeking ways to create revenue ” (Dec. 18): If the City hadn't wasted hundreds of millions of dollars on Ash Street, perhaps it wouldn't be desperately seeking to raise fees any which way it can — whether through deceptive ballot language to dupe voters or by charging taxpayers to use resources their taxes already "cover" like trash collection.

Unfortunately, these malfeasant officials not only dodge accountability for mismanagement, but also they brazenly tap taxpayers to pay the price as a limitless spigot of money. Talk about adding insult to injury!

Todd Cloaninger

Tierrasanta

Note to City Council: Has anyone considered evaluating where existing revenues are going and whether those moneys are truly achieving the ends they were intended? Why is the first and only option ever considered, raising taxes or fees?

Ted Williams

Scripps Ranch

