Opinion: Christmastime is full of poetry if you know where to look

Miller is a local author, professor at San Diego City College and vice president for the American Federation of Teachers, Local 1931. He lives in Golden Hill.

During the holiday season, my family and I like to go on long evening walks through our neighborhood in Golden Hill toward South Park to look at the Christmas decorations on people’s houses. Whether it’s an elaborate display on a gorgeous old Craftsman complete with the projected images of snowflakes falling on the façade or the simple glow of a tree in the front window, there is something compelling about these efforts to brighten the darkest of winter days.

In William Carlos Williams’ famous poem “Burning the Christmas Greens,” he notes how at “the thick of the dark moment” in “winter’s midnight” we turn to the trees because “green is a solace” that we use to “fill our need.” Thus the “living green” along with “paper Christmas bells covered with tinfoil and fastened by red ribbons” seem “gentle and good to us.” But then when their time is past, we feel the relief as we clear our rooms and assign the greens to the fireplace and “in the jagged flames green to red, instant and alive.” And we stand “breathless to be witnesses as if we stood ourselves refreshed among the shining fauna of that fire.”

This evocative poem is about many things — hope, ritual, creative destruction and regeneration — and it points to something more primal that lies under our contemporary holidays. Indeed, the green of our Christmas trees and garlands harkens back to pagan associations of the evergreen with fertility and eternal light.

For the French poet Arthur Rimbaud, Christmas on earth was the possibility of the unrealized life we all yearn for: “From the same desert, toward the same dark sky, my tired eyes forever open on the silver star, forever; but the three wise men never stir, the Kings of life, the heart, the soul, the mind. When will we go, over mountains and shores, to hail the birth of new labor, new wisdom, the flight of tyrants and demons, the end of superstition — to be the first to adore! — Christmas on earth!”

This year, after we wandered through the streets of South Park admiring everything from huge silver bulbs hanging in hedges to flashing red lights adorning a towering palm tree, we stopped to have some wine and focaccia at a local Italian place. The night air was brisk at our outside table, but the patrons were full of warmth, happily chatting and eating with gusto as a guitar player serenaded them.

When we settled our bill, we spoke with our waitress about strolling the neighborhood and she offered up that she too loves to walk, very early in the morning when the air is crisp, most people are asleep, and the city is quiet and still. “I do it every day,” she told us, “so I don’t miss anything. I want to see it all, every part. Life is too short to miss even one beautiful moment.”

We thanked her and got up to leave just as the guitar player hit the first note of “Hallelujah.”

