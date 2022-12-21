ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Famke Janssen & Rose Williams To Topline Netflix’s Psychological Thriller ‘Locked In’ From Director Nour Wazzi; Alex Hassell, Finn Cole And Anna Friel Also Set

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIiRH_0jq4Uo7H00

EXCLUSIVE : Famke Janssen ( X-Men franchise) and Rose Williams ( Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris ) will topline Locked In , a contemporary psychological thriller from Netflix , which is currently in production in London and the UK. Others in the cast include Alex Hassell ( Violent Night ), Finn Cole ( Animal Kingdom ) and Anna Friel ( Monarch ).

The first feature directed by award-winner Nour Wazzi ( The Last Bus ) pits the unhappy newlywed Lina (Williams) against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine (Janssen). An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder — and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim, and who can she truly trust?

Rowan Joffé ( 28 Weeks Later , Before I Go to Sleep ) wrote the script. Nicky Bentham ( The Duke ) is producing for Neon Films, with Alison Jackson ( Tin Star , Damage ) exec producing for Gaumont.

Best known for starring roles in the Taken and X-Men film franchises, Janssen has more recently been seen in series like Long Slow Exhale and the Emmy winners How to Get Away with Murder and When They See Us , among other projects. Among her other upcoming projects is the dystopian actioner Boy Kills World with Bill Skarsgård.

Williams found breakout recurring roles in the series Reign and Sanditon and most recently appeared on the feature side in Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris for Focus, starring there alongside Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert.

Hassell can currently be seen in Universal’s holiday action-comedy Violent Night , having previously appeared in films like The Tragedy of Macbeth , The Red Sea Diving Resort and Suburbicon . Notable recen TV credits include His Dark Materials and Genius .

Cole most recently starred as Joshua ‘J’ Cody in TNT’s popular crime drama Animal Kingdom , based on David Michôd’s film of the same name, which came to the end of its six-season run over the summer. Other notable credits include Peaky Blinders and F9: The Fast Saga .

Friel is a Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee who recently starred alongside Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in the country music drama Monarch for Fox. She won an International Emmy for her leading role in ITV and Netflix’s crime drama Marcella and has also appeared on shows like The Girlfriend Experience and Pushing Daisies , among others. Notable film credits include Limitless and Land of the Lost .

Wazzi most recently directed on Netflix’s sci-fi series The Last Bus . Additional credits include the short Habibti , which won prizes at the Gold Lion Film Festival, as well as the Canada, Mexico and Cyprus Film Festivals.

Wazzi is repped by the UK’s Independent Talent Group, Lit Entertainment Group, and Cohen & Gardner; Joffé by the UK’s Curtis Brown Group, Bob Bookman Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Janssen by APA, France’s Agence Adequat, the UK’s The Artists Partnership, and Link Entertainment; Williams by Brecheen Feldman Breimer; Hassell by Gersh, the UK’s United Agents, and Magnolia Entertainment; Cole by WME and the UK’s The Way; and Friel by The Artists Partnership, UTA, 111 Media, and Ziffren Brittenham.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

The Partnership: ‘Tár’s Cate Blanchett And Nina Hoss On The Complexity Of The Film’s “Big Questions” & Why This Is Not A Clear #MeToo Story

In Todd Field’s Tár, we meet Lydia Tár, a revered composer-conductor heading up the Berlin Philharmonic, played by Cate Blanchett. Nina Hoss, as Lydia’s wife Sharon, is concertmaster and first chair violin, and together they navigate the politics of their musical life while parenting their daughter Petra. But Lydia, who is at the top of her game, and readying for her career-pinnacle live recording, begins to self-destruct, forming an obsessive attachment to Olga, a young cellist, just as a troubling past entanglement comes to light. The target of criticism from her students and a New York Post article, Lydia’s staff...
Deadline

Six International Dramas To Watch In 2023: Dystopian Thrillers, Scandi Adaptations & Cult Indie Remakes

From Trigger Point to The Empress to Marie-Antoinette, the past year has been another stellar one in the world of international drama as a wealth of streamers splashed the cash on shows across the globe and public broadcasters joined together to greenlight the best talent in the business. Below, Deadline identifies just a few of the major launches set to light up the world of scripted in 2023. Read on. The Swarm (Germany) With numerous co-production partners already in place, this thriller from Game of Thrones EP Frank Doelger is one of the most hotly anticipated European dramas of 2023. Distributed...
Deadline

Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Snowman’ Was 58

Ronan Vibert, a veteran film and television actor who worked with some of the top directors and talent during his long career, died last night at age of 58 after a short illness, according to his management. Vibert grew up in South Wales before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and lived most of his life in London. In recent years, he had relocated to Florida. His many films include The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, Saving Mr Banks with Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, Dracula Untold with Luke Evans, Shadow of the Vampire with John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, The Cat’s Meow, directed...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘Corsage’ Director Marie Kreutzer On Her Biggest Film Yet, Sisi Fever & Theatrical Vs Streaming – Specialty Preview

Patti Smith hosted a New York screening of Corsage last week, one of many showings since the Oscar-shortlisted Best International Feature contender premiered to a warm welcome in Cannes, where it won Best Performance, Un Certain Regard, for star Vicky Krieps as the Empress Elisabeth of Austria, Sisi for short. It’s fitting that Smith, royalty of the avant-garde, came out to support a film about an iconoclastic princess. The musician, poet and artist, “has been a fan of Vicky since Phantom Thread” — Krieps’ 2017 breakout role as muse to a haute couture designer played by Daniel Day-Lewis. “She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Vertigo Sets U.S. Date For BAFTA Winner ‘After Love’, Company’s First Stateside Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Vertigo Releasing has set a January 20th North American release for BAFTA winner After Love, marking the company’s first stateside theatrical release. Aleem Khan’s well-received debut stars Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It), Nathalie Richard and Tali Ariss in the story of a widow who discovers her husband’s secret family after his unexpected death.  Scanlan plays Mary, a white English woman who converted to islam when she married her Pakistani husband, Ahmed, and they settled in Dover, England. Following Ahmed’s unexpected death, Mary discovers that her late husband had a secret life just twenty-one miles away across the Channel in Calais,...
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

Thom Bell Dies: Grammy-Winning Producer And Architect Of ‘The Sound Of Philadelphia’ Was 79

Thom Bell, who helped to create the soul songs style that became known in the 1960s and 1970s as “The Sound of Philadelphia,” died Thursday in Bellingham, Washington. He was 79 and no cause of death was given. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed the death. Bell, along with fellow producers and songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, were the forces behind the lush orchestrations that characterized The Sound of Philadelphia. Bell, Gamble, and Huff were known as “The Mighty Three,” working out of a Broad Street building and creating a song factory that dominated the era’s charts and Top 40. Dyanna Williams,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Fox News Ignores Joe Biden’s Christmas Address As POTUS Pleads For Poison Politics To End This Holiday Season

“I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics, and set us against one another,” an optimistic President Joe Biden said this afternoon in a Christmas address to the nation. However, if the politically nimble Democrat in the White House hoped to break through the echo chamber of our national discourse, Fox News Channel burst that wish. While CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the usual cable suspects carried POTUS’ speech live, the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet played Scrooge and ignored the whole thing. Focusing on topics like the crisis at the southern border and the...
Deadline

Soccer Great Pele’s Condition Deteriorating – Family Thanks Fans For Their Messages

Soccer legend Pele‘s cancer has advanced, and he is currently receiving “elevated care” for kidney and heart issues, according to the AP. An update from his daughter indicates the family is sticking close to the 82-year-old, who is staying at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. They will celebrate Christmas at his bedside. “We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world!” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram. “Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone.” Despite the grave message, the family promised...
Deadline

Allison Holker Calls Late Husband tWitch “Her One And Only” In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Allison Holker — the wife of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss — posted a heartfelt goodbye message to her husband who died Dec. 13. “My one and only,” she wrote. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.” It’s the first message from Holker since she announced via social media that her husband had passed. He left behind his wife, two daughters and a son. Boss, who was 40, had a successful career serving as a deejay and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as a contestant-turned-judge on So You Think You Can Dance and a host of The Real Dirty Dancing. His previous...
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Stephanie Hsu Talks About The Universal Relatability Of Her Characters In ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Another week, another episode of the Scene 2 Seen podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex, associate editor and film writer at Deadline. On today’s episode is Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Stephanie Hsu. On today’s episode, Hsu and I discuss how she deals with pressure, working with Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the universal relatability of her character Joy in Everything, Everywhere All at Once. Just a reminder that the podcast has moved to Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. ET. This change allows for us to prep promotion leading up to the episode debut. There will be other changes...
Deadline

Robert De Niro & Jane Rosenthal Join Chorus Of Calls For Release Of Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti

Robert Niro and his Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal have joined the chorus of calls for Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti to be released from prison, along with “other members of Iran’s art and entertainment community who have risked their lives to speak out against the government.” Double Oscar winner De Niro is the highest profile person to have publicly chastized the Iranian regime for its behavior since Alidoosti’s arrest, joining the likes of Asghar Farhadi, SAG-AFTRA and various European Film Institutions and Festivals. Alidoosti, one of the nation’s most prominent actresses and star of Cannes Competition Title Leila’s Brothers, was arrested and detained...
Deadline

‘That’s So Raven’ Alum Orlando Brown Arrested In Ohio

Former That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Ohio, police confirmed to Deadline. Police in Lima, Ohio, received a call Thursday about a fight in progress. When officers arrived, Brown was taken into custody on a charge of domestic violence by threat, according to Patrolman Dylan Erdmann. At his arraignment Friday, the charge was dropped to misdemeanor aggravated menacing, and Brown is being held on a cash bond, Erdmann said. According to an arrest report obtained by media outlets, one of Brown’s relatives told police that Brown allegedly “came at him with a...
LIMA, OH
Deadline

Kasey Inez, Jahking Guillory, Pedro Correa & Damon Gupton To Star In Nicki Micheaux’s First Feature ‘Summer Of Violence’

EXCLUSIVE: Kasey Inez (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jahking Guillory (Black Lightning), Pedro Correa (The Middle) and Damon Gupton (Babylon) will topline Summer of Violence — the first feature written and directed by actress Nicki Micheaux (Lincoln Heights), which has wrapped production. Summer of Violence is a coming-of-age pic, emerging from Micheaux’s time with the Sundance Writing Collab, which was shot in Colorado. The film from Three60 Films follows a young college grad, Naomi (Inez), who turns down law school to pursue poetry, despite her father’s objections. She subsequently struggles to survive in 1993 Denver, after being cut off by...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

Charlie Cox Says Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Likely “Won’t Be As Gory” As Netflix Series

Charlie Cox is sharing some details about Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, revealing that the shoot will take up most of the coming year. Cox will be reprising his Matt Murdock/Daredevil character in the Disney+ series, a role he played in the Netflix series, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018. Cox’s Murdock also was seen in a cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and in a guest-starring role on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. “They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox said in an interview with NME. “I said,...
Deadline

UK TV Ratings: ‘The Traitors’ Finale Steals Series High For BBC Show That Has Wowed The Nation In The Run-Up To Christmas

The Traitors has been a revelation (SPOILERS BELOW) and the ratings haven’t been bad either. Last night’s finale of the BBC entertainment hit closed with 3.2M, a series high for a ‘word of mouth’ shocker that has steadily accrued viewers over the past weeks. For some, the Claudia Winkleman-hosted caper has really been all they can talk about. According to Barb data supplied by overnights.tv, a share of more than 20% of UK TV watchers tuned in for a dramatic finale worthy of the bone-janglingly intense 12-part run, in which traitor Kieran was outed and then dramatically hinted at his fellow...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Tops $850M WW, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Reaches $800M – International Box Office

Coming out of its second weekend, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has banked an estimated $855.4M globally through Sunday. The sophomore session added $168.6M at the international box office in 52 markets for a $601.7M running cume. Also overseas, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel passed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Minions: The Rise of Gru to become the No. 3 biggest Hollywood grosser of 2022. It is also now the No. 5 studio title of the pandemic era and will soon top No Time to Die’s $613M. The offshore drop from opening weekend was 42% (-38% when...
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Original Story Detailed By Writer-Director Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler has revealed the complicated backstory on what his film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was supposed to be before the tragic death of the original film’s star, Chadwick Boseman. Speaking to the New York Times, Coogler said the original intent was to make the film’s center about the relationship of fathers and sons. The struggle would have dealt with T’Challa’s five-year absence after “The Blip,” the Thanos-induced mass extermination that saw half the universe’s population reduced to dust, only to be brought back later. The sequel still would have had Prince Namor, the Sub-Mariner, as its villain. But T’Challa...
Deadline

‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean’s Cause Of Death Revealed

A spokersperson for the New York City Medical Examiner has unveiled cause of death for Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who starred in the Ruben Östlund-directed Triangle of Sadness. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in New York City on August 29, at age 32.  Per People Mag, the actress born Charlbi Dean Kriek died from bacterial sepsis after being exposed to the bacteria, Capnocytophaga. She was predisposed to the illness after having her spleen removed, following a car accident in Cape Town in 2009. Dean was poised to experience a major career breakthrough at the time of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Emotional Video Tribute To Stephen “tWitch” Boss

A tearful Ellen DeGeneres continues to grieve the loss of her friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss, days after his death by suicide. In an emotional video Friday, DeGeneres urges everyone to “love each other and let people know we’re there for them.” “I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it,” DeGeneres said, holding back tears. “The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honor Twitch, the best thing we can do is to laugh and...
Deadline

Deadline

150K+
Followers
41K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy