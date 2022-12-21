Famke Janssen & Rose Williams To Topline Netflix’s Psychological Thriller ‘Locked In’ From Director Nour Wazzi; Alex Hassell, Finn Cole And Anna Friel Also Set

EXCLUSIVE : Famke Janssen ( X-Men franchise) and Rose Williams ( Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris ) will topline Locked In , a contemporary psychological thriller from Netflix , which is currently in production in London and the UK. Others in the cast include Alex Hassell ( Violent Night ), Finn Cole ( Animal Kingdom ) and Anna Friel ( Monarch ).

The first feature directed by award-winner Nour Wazzi ( The Last Bus ) pits the unhappy newlywed Lina (Williams) against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine (Janssen). An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder — and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim, and who can she truly trust?

Rowan Joffé ( 28 Weeks Later , Before I Go to Sleep ) wrote the script. Nicky Bentham ( The Duke ) is producing for Neon Films, with Alison Jackson ( Tin Star , Damage ) exec producing for Gaumont.

Best known for starring roles in the Taken and X-Men film franchises, Janssen has more recently been seen in series like Long Slow Exhale and the Emmy winners How to Get Away with Murder and When They See Us , among other projects. Among her other upcoming projects is the dystopian actioner Boy Kills World with Bill Skarsgård.

Williams found breakout recurring roles in the series Reign and Sanditon and most recently appeared on the feature side in Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris for Focus, starring there alongside Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert.

Hassell can currently be seen in Universal’s holiday action-comedy Violent Night , having previously appeared in films like The Tragedy of Macbeth , The Red Sea Diving Resort and Suburbicon . Notable recen TV credits include His Dark Materials and Genius .

Cole most recently starred as Joshua ‘J’ Cody in TNT’s popular crime drama Animal Kingdom , based on David Michôd’s film of the same name, which came to the end of its six-season run over the summer. Other notable credits include Peaky Blinders and F9: The Fast Saga .

Friel is a Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee who recently starred alongside Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in the country music drama Monarch for Fox. She won an International Emmy for her leading role in ITV and Netflix’s crime drama Marcella and has also appeared on shows like The Girlfriend Experience and Pushing Daisies , among others. Notable film credits include Limitless and Land of the Lost .

Wazzi most recently directed on Netflix’s sci-fi series The Last Bus . Additional credits include the short Habibti , which won prizes at the Gold Lion Film Festival, as well as the Canada, Mexico and Cyprus Film Festivals.

Wazzi is repped by the UK’s Independent Talent Group, Lit Entertainment Group, and Cohen & Gardner; Joffé by the UK’s Curtis Brown Group, Bob Bookman Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Janssen by APA, France’s Agence Adequat, the UK’s The Artists Partnership, and Link Entertainment; Williams by Brecheen Feldman Breimer; Hassell by Gersh, the UK’s United Agents, and Magnolia Entertainment; Cole by WME and the UK’s The Way; and Friel by The Artists Partnership, UTA, 111 Media, and Ziffren Brittenham.