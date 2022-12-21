Effective: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon EST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

