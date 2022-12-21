Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Raleigh by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 09:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Fayette and Southeast Nicholas Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon EST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Southeast Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 09:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeast Webster WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...The higher terrain of the northern and central mountains of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Wind chills have warmed above Wind Chill Advisory criteria.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Wind chills have warmed above Wind Chill Advisory criteria.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Roanoke; Rockbridge WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Wind chill values have climbed above zero, and as a result, the wind chill advisory will expire at 10 AM.
