Putin Cancels Crucial Parliament Address Amid Failing Campaign—Kremlin

By Isabel van Brugen
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled a crucial parliament address, the Kremlin said Wednesday, breaking from constitutional requirements amid a failing campaign in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Putin's State of the Nation address to the Federal Assembly won't be taking place this year. Per the country's constitution, the Russian president must give an address to the legislature every year. Putin last addressed parliament in April 2021.

"The president, of course, will not be announcing the address before the New Year, because now the schedule is already very tight," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that Putin's address "will take place as early as next year."

"We will orient and clarify the timing," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to elaborate on why Putin would not be addressing the legislature this year but said that "insignificant shifts" did not affect the message being delivered.

"The fact is that the address will be delivered. We will inform you more when [the time comes]," Peskov said.

According to Russia's state-run news agency TASS, the president delivers his address annually to the Federal Assembly in line with the Constitution of Russia, focusing on the situation in the country and domestic and foreign policy priorities.

Peskov said Putin has not consulted with Russia's Constitutional Court about not holding his address this year.

Sources told Russian news outlet Kommersant that "pre-preparation" for his speech was underway, but that Putin's administration never got around to "large-scale work" on his address. The newspaper reported that the Kremlin believes it would be better for Putin to address parliament when the situation in Ukraine becomes clearer.

Peskov's announcement comes just days after the Kremlin said Putin would not be holding his annual end-of-year press conference , which usually takes place in Moscow in December and brings together hundreds of journalists from across the country as well as representatives of foreign media.

"There won't be one before New Year," Peskov told reporters on December 12, without elaborating. Putin's annual press conference is a major event that has taken place each year in December since 2012.

"But we hope that the president will still find an opportunity to talk with [journalists], as he regularly does, including during foreign [visits]," Peskov said.

Peskov didn't explain Putin's break in tradition, but the Russian leader appears to be avoiding speaking to the public amid a string of humiliating military defeats in his war in Ukraine, and as public support for the conflict continues to falter.

Newsweek reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Comments / 11

irishjack
3d ago

Breaking s constitutional requirement? By their constitution he was supposed to be limited to 2 terms. He forced parliament to change it. He's a dictator and doesn't care what the constitution says.

Reply
11
