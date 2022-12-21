Tennessee Volunteers: Grading the 2023 football recruiting class position-by-position

The Tennessee Volunteers are poised to enter the early signing period with the nation's No. 9 recruiting class , which would be the program's highest finish since 2015 ( No. 3 ).

Josh Heupel's group has plenty of star power and depth - with a class headliner that's been in place for months.

Here's a look at the position-by-position grades for the class*:

*Grades subject to change based on new commitments/decommitments and will be updated

Quarterback: A+

5-star QB Nico Iamaleava (Warren; California)

The gem of Tennessee's class and one of the highest-rated pledges in program history, Nico Iamaleava is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect , behind only Texas-bound quarterback Arch Manning.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound signal-caller is a special talent with a live arm who has as much upside as any player in America, particularly given his ability to make things happen off-script.

Iamaleava should do big things in Knoxville.

Running back: C+

3-star RB Khalifa Keith (Parker; Alabama)

Tennessee offered nearly 20 ball-carriers rated higher than Khalifa Keith so there was clearly some "miss" at the position this cycle.

Still, the bruising 6-foot, 235-pound ball-carrier is an intriguing addition.

He chose the Vols over offers from Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina and others.

Wide receiver: A

4-star WR Cameron Seldon (Northumberland; Virginia)

4-star WR Nathan Leacock (Millbrook; North Carolina)

3-star WR Nate Spillman (Lipscomb Academy; Tennessee)

Headlining the group is Cameron Seldon, who is rated the nation's No. 36 overall prospect - just missing out on five-star status.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound athlete can do a little bit of everything and will likely play some running back and return kicks on top of being a wide receiver.

Seldon is a Deebo Samuel-type playmaker who is flirting with 4.4 speed.

Nathan Leacock is another big-time "get," as he is a top-100 prospect nationally.

The big-bodied 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher, who runs a sub-11 second 100-meter time, chose Tennessee over offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan and many others.

Leacock's blend of size and speed mark him an intriguing playmaker who could develop into a star.

Nate Spillman adds depth to the group.

Tight end: A-

4-star TE Ethan Davis (Collins Hill; Georgia)

Rated the nation's No. 6 tight end, Ethan Davis collected nearly 40 scholarship offers before choosing the Vols.

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound jumbo pass-catcher missed his senior campaign due to a torn labrum, but has high upside and could be a go-to target for Iamaleava.

Offensive line: B

4-star OL Shamurad Umarov (Denmark; Georgia)

3-star OL Ayden Bussell (Mount Juliet; Tennessee)

3-star OL Vysen Lang (Pike Road; Alabama)

3-star JC OL Larry Johnson III (Hutchinson C.C.; Kansas)

While this group isn't loaded with superstar talent, it is a quality group that could add depth to the roster.

Sharmurad Umarov (6-6, 337) îs the top O-lineman in the class, as he's rated the nation's No. 107 overall prospect and No. 13 offensive tackle.

Larry johnson III is one of the nation's top junior college linemen and should provide help inside given his 6-foot-6, 340-pound frame.

Ayden Bussell and Vysen Lang are listed among the top 900 prospects in America and provide depth.

Defensive line: A-

5-star DL Daevin Hobbs (Robinson; North Carolina)

4-star DL Tyree Weathersby (New Manchester; Georgia)

3-star EDGE Nathan Robinson (Greenbrier; Tennessee)

3-star ATH Trevor Duncan (Knoxville Catholic; Tennessee)

Daevin Hobbs may not be the headliner of the class, thanks to Iamaleava, but he's clearly the headliner of the defense.

The 6-foot-4, 277-pound lineman is rated the nation's No. 3 defensive lineman and has stunning athleticism for his size.

Hobbs chose the Vols over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and several others.

Tyree Weathersby is a 6-foot-4, 251-pound prospect who registered more than 60 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks this fall, highlighting his ability to be a disruptive force up front against both the run and pass.

Nathan Robinson (6-5, 272) and two-way standout Trevor Duncan (6-5, 277) could develop into versatile pieces up front over time.

Linebacker: A

4-star EDGE Chandavian Bradley (Platte County; Missouri)

4-star EDGE Caleb Herring (Riverdale; Tennessee)

4-star LB Arion Carter (Smyrna; Tennessee)

3-star LB Jalen Smith (Grayson; Georgia)

3-star LB Jeremiah Telander (Gainesville; Georgia)

Admittedly, some of the pieces between defensive line and linebacker are fluid in this group, but there's no question that Tennessee hit a home run with its front seven recruiting.

Chandavian Bradley (6-5, 210) and Caleb Herring (6-6, 210) are both top-100 defensive prospects whose size, athleticism and length are intriguing.

Both could develop into multi-year starters and future NFL prospects.

Arion Carter is rated the nation's No. 13 linebacker , and he chose Tennessee over Alabama late in the process.

That trio alone could prove to be a special group.

Adding Jalen Smith, a borderline four-star prospect, and Jeremiah Telander give this group depth.

Defensive back: B-

4-star CB Jordan Matthews (Woodlawn; Louisiana)

4-star CB Rickey Gibson (Hewitt-Trussville; Alabama)

3-star CB Cristian Conyer (South Warren; Kentucky)

3-star S John Slaughter (Southaven; Mississippi)

3-star S Jack Luttrell (Colquitt County; Georgia)

Clearly, Tennessee wanted to add talent to its defensive back room - and this group may accomplish that.

Jordan Matthews is rated the nation's No. 21 cornerback , while Rickey Gibson comes in at No. 32.

Cristian Conyer, John Slaughter and Jack Luttrell help to fully flesh out this group.