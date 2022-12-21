Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn’t imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which...
Pro-Biden super PAC plans 2024 focus on Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan
Biden carried those states in 2020 but he can't take them for granted after they swung for former President Donald Trump in 2016.
