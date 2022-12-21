ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Kevin Willard: Big Ten doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game," has caused its title drought

Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten's basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn't afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball coach went in-depth about it on his radio show. "I just don't think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone's on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open -- you know, obviously, it's a football conference -- and I think they're worried about football. I don't think they understand how to schedule a basketball game," he said. "I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference ... You're never on the road more than two games. We'd never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that's why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s rout of St. Peter’s

Despite a slow start, Maryland men’s basketball dominated St. Peters, 75-45, after eight days of rest to snap a three-game losing streak. Sophomore forward Julian Reese was out with a right shoulder injury, and while his absence was noticeable, it didn’t matter too much against a bad Peacocks team that had a ton of roster turnover after a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament last season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
stadiumjourney.com

BB&T Arena at the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center - Hood Blazers

BB&T Arena at the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center 601 Blazer Trail. Hood Blazers website BB&T Arena at the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center website. Hood College is a private college in Frederick, Maryland with around 2,000 students. Hood was started in 1893 by the Potomac Synod of the Reformed Church in the United States as the Woman's College of Frederick. An all-female institution until 1971, the college initially admitted men only as commuters. This continued until 2003 when male students were extended the option of residential status.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A frigid Christmas Day

BALTIMORE -- Christmas Day is here! Due to the frigid temperatures, WJZ's weather team is going to keep the "Alert Day" designation in place. But the thermometer will be a bit more relaxed. Get ready for a sunny 12-25-2022 with a temperature of 30 degrees.Make no mistake about it, this will be one of the coldest Christmas Days in years. But the weather will be nothing like the harsh feeling of Friday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday. As far as winter's potential cold, the Baltimore area has been tested and passed that test.Monday will be "not as cold." Tuesday will be "not so cold." Wednesday will be "a bit milder" with the weather "turning milder" on Thursday and being "mild" on Friday. In fact, New Year's Eve Day looks to be within arms-reach of 60 degrees.Sure, tomorrow will be cold, but the weather will thankfully be good. 
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Redevelopment plans progressing in Downtown Columbia, Gateway

While development in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District is progressing, the county’s general plan update is set to have an impact on redevelopment in Columbia’s “final frontier,” Columbia Gateway Business Park. The Merriweather District’s most recent addition is The Marlow, a 472-unit residential project on the...
COLUMBIA, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
Washington City Paper

Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’

One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
WASHINGTON, DC

