Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten's basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn't afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball coach went in-depth about it on his radio show. "I just don't think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone's on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open -- you know, obviously, it's a football conference -- and I think they're worried about football. I don't think they understand how to schedule a basketball game," he said. "I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference ... You're never on the road more than two games. We'd never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that's why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams."

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO