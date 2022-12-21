Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Related
247Sports
Kevin Willard: Big Ten doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game," has caused its title drought
Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten's basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn't afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball coach went in-depth about it on his radio show. "I just don't think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone's on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open -- you know, obviously, it's a football conference -- and I think they're worried about football. I don't think they understand how to schedule a basketball game," he said. "I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference ... You're never on the road more than two games. We'd never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that's why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams."
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s rout of St. Peter’s
Despite a slow start, Maryland men’s basketball dominated St. Peters, 75-45, after eight days of rest to snap a three-game losing streak. Sophomore forward Julian Reese was out with a right shoulder injury, and while his absence was noticeable, it didn’t matter too much against a bad Peacocks team that had a ton of roster turnover after a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament last season.
stadiumjourney.com
BB&T Arena at the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center - Hood Blazers
BB&T Arena at the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center 601 Blazer Trail. Hood Blazers website BB&T Arena at the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center website. Hood College is a private college in Frederick, Maryland with around 2,000 students. Hood was started in 1893 by the Potomac Synod of the Reformed Church in the United States as the Woman's College of Frederick. An all-female institution until 1971, the college initially admitted men only as commuters. This continued until 2003 when male students were extended the option of residential status.
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
pressboxonline.com
Former Navy Football Standouts Discuss Ken Niumatalolo’s Firing, Brian Newberry’s Hiring
Former Navy football players Ricky Dobbs, Keenan Reynolds and Diego Fagot joined Glenn Clark Radio recently to discuss the firing of Ken Niumatalolo, the impact their former coach had on their lives and what’s next for the Mids with Brian Newberry being elevated to the head coaching position. Niumatalolo...
Maryland Weather: A frigid Christmas Day
BALTIMORE -- Christmas Day is here! Due to the frigid temperatures, WJZ's weather team is going to keep the "Alert Day" designation in place. But the thermometer will be a bit more relaxed. Get ready for a sunny 12-25-2022 with a temperature of 30 degrees.Make no mistake about it, this will be one of the coldest Christmas Days in years. But the weather will be nothing like the harsh feeling of Friday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday. As far as winter's potential cold, the Baltimore area has been tested and passed that test.Monday will be "not as cold." Tuesday will be "not so cold." Wednesday will be "a bit milder" with the weather "turning milder" on Thursday and being "mild" on Friday. In fact, New Year's Eve Day looks to be within arms-reach of 60 degrees.Sure, tomorrow will be cold, but the weather will thankfully be good.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County student finally granted safety transfer after missing 3 months of school
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County student who left Perry Hall High School because of the violence finally has a new school. “Completely ecstatic, because he needs his education,” said Tiffany Moyd, describing how she feels now that her son is back in class. “That's the only way that you're going to prosper in life.”
Faidley's continues holiday tradition, will move to new location in 2023
Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.
bethesdamagazine.com
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Business Monthly
Redevelopment plans progressing in Downtown Columbia, Gateway
While development in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District is progressing, the county’s general plan update is set to have an impact on redevelopment in Columbia’s “final frontier,” Columbia Gateway Business Park. The Merriweather District’s most recent addition is The Marlow, a 472-unit residential project on the...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
Comments / 0