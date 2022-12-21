ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Daily Voice

Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT

Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Utility companies, cities & towns respond to storm aftermath

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers after a powerful rain and windstorm hit the state on Friday. During the storm, heavy winds caused tree branches and debris to fall knocking out power lines across the state. Thousands of Eversource and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Winds knock out power, down trees throughout the area

Crews worked around the clock Friday to restore power after a heavy rain and wind storm blew down trees and knocked out electricity to thousands of Connecticut residents. Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said that at 7 a.m. Friday, more than 101,000 customers were without power. By the evening hours, that number decreased to about 50,000.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents

Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm

Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Governor Lifts Truck Ban on Route 15 to Allow Utility Trucks Through

Gov. Ned Lamont has lifted the truck ban on Route 15 in order to allow utility trucks through due to the impending storm. The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection issued an order that waives the ban specifically for utility trucks on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway, also known as Route 15.
ABC6.com

Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 22, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. The water has been clear and flowing nicely (although that may change after Friday), and the trout have been taking flies, egg sacs, inline spinners, and Berkely trout worms. Ice fishermen aren’t going to get a chance this week, but shouldn’t have to wait too long, with the temperatures likely to drop right off after the rain Friday. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well. Freshwater bass anglers are still reporting good catches of smallmouth and largemouth on hair jigs in the CT River.
CONNECTICUT STATE

