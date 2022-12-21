Read full article on original website
Under 5,000 without power as Eversource crews work around the clock to restore power
Conn. (WFSB) - A little under 5,000 customers are without power after a storm hit Connecticut at the end of last week. Cleanup crews and utility companies are working around the clock to get power back before the Christmas holiday. Connecticut is also experiencing below freezing temperatures which is causing...
Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT
Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
Utility companies, cities & towns respond to storm aftermath
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers after a powerful rain and windstorm hit the state on Friday. During the storm, heavy winds caused tree branches and debris to fall knocking out power lines across the state. Thousands of Eversource and […]
Gov. warns people to get where they need to be before potential flash freeze
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor urged people in the state to limit their travel before a potential flash freeze on Friday night. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was expected to receive another burst of high winds Friday afternoon that may cause more outages on top of what happened in the morning.
Crews Working 'Around-The-Clock Shifts' To Restore Power To Thousands In CT: New Update
Crews are hard at work restoring power to thousands of people in Connecticut that face outages just before Christmas. The outages were caused by a storm that brought heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, knocking over trees, branches, and power lines. As...
Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
Winds knock out power, down trees throughout the area
Crews worked around the clock Friday to restore power after a heavy rain and wind storm blew down trees and knocked out electricity to thousands of Connecticut residents. Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said that at 7 a.m. Friday, more than 101,000 customers were without power. By the evening hours, that number decreased to about 50,000.
Thousands of Eversource, United Illuminating customers lose power amid storm
A storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding moved into Connecticut Thursday night.
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?
A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we're expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday.
CSP: Latest 2022 Christmas Holiday Traffic Statistics
Connecticut State Police released their latest 2022 Christmas holiday travel statistics Saturday morning.
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind, saying Thursday from the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said that frigid air will move through the...
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
Governor Lifts Truck Ban on Route 15 to Allow Utility Trucks Through
Gov. Ned Lamont has lifted the truck ban on Route 15 in order to allow utility trucks through due to the impending storm. The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection issued an order that waives the ban specifically for utility trucks on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway, also known as Route 15.
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447. Among the communities with the most outages:. Danbury: 4,729. Simsbury: 4,626. Newtown: 3,042. East Haddam:...
Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Connecticut Fishing Report- December 22, 2022
