Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. The water has been clear and flowing nicely (although that may change after Friday), and the trout have been taking flies, egg sacs, inline spinners, and Berkely trout worms. Ice fishermen aren’t going to get a chance this week, but shouldn’t have to wait too long, with the temperatures likely to drop right off after the rain Friday. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well. Freshwater bass anglers are still reporting good catches of smallmouth and largemouth on hair jigs in the CT River.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO