Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Exclusive: Here’s Google’s entire 2023-2025 roadmap for Pixel phones
A leaker has given us a peek behind the curtain at what's to come in 2023 and beyond. Google’s Pixel smartphones have seen a huge boost over the past year. First, the Pixel 6 series brought a boost in critical and commercial success, something the company desperately needed after the relative commercial failures of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4. Then, the Pixel 7 series saw even more critical acclaim and, from what we can tell, a continuation of the sales success of the Pixel 6 line.
Android Authority
We voted, you voted: Everyone loves a Pixel camera, Xperia not so much
Our blind camera test reveals we all love Pixels but are not so hot on Xperias. One of us has a secret crush on the iPhone. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is a worthy winner of our Reader’s Choice for best camera phone of 2022. But as well as polling our beloved readership, we asked our Android Authority team members to vote in the same blind shootout as well.
Android Authority
Google might be hitting the panic button to protect Search from ChatGPT
Google is preparing itself for the possibility of disastrous industry disruption. Google sees the sudden rise in the popularity of AI tools as potentially the biggest threat to its Search business in years. CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly stopped the work of numerous groups within the company to address this threat.
Android Authority
Crunchyroll showing a black screen? Here's how to fix it
Get back to your favorite anime with these quick fixes. Crunchyroll is a terrific streaming service. The Sony-owned streamer hosts a huge selection of anime and other popular content. It’s not immune to technical issue though. One of the most common problems users encounter is a black screen where their videos should be. So, why is crunchyroll showing a black screen? Below, we break down why you’re seeing a black screen. We also offer tips on how to fix it. Read on to get rid of the black screen and get back to streaming your favorite anime.
Android Authority
How does AirDrop work? Our experts have answers
Let's demystify the magic of AirDrop by analyzing how it functions. Most of us know and use Apple’s AirDrop feature to wirelessly share files, photos, and more between nearby Mac and iOS devices. But how does it work? It’s not like those files are literally dropped through the air, after all. Although, the name creates a concept close enough to the truth for people to grasp its function. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of the underlying technology of AirDrop and how it works.
Android Authority
My Android TV went bust this year and I won't buy another one anytime soon
The terrible software update experience has put me off Android TVs, possibly forever. I bought the 50-inch Sony Bravia W950D Android TV five years ago. To say it was an excellent TV for its time is an understatement. Sony’s Triluminos LCD display was one of the best in the market back then. The set even included an attached soundbar, and being an Android TV, it naturally brought with it the power of the Google Play Store and its comprehensive library of TV apps, including Plex, Kodi, YouTube, Netflix, and the works. At the time, the TV was priced around $1,400 here in India, and because I managed to get a decent discount on it, I was pretty happy with the whole deal. It was my first real smart TV experience after upgrading from a 27-inch BenQ monitor that I used with a Fire TV Stick for streaming and Klipsch Pro Media speakers for Audio.
Android Authority
What is a VPN router and how to set it up
A VPN (a virtual private network) service is an excellent way to ensure your online privacy and anonymity and keep your information secure, especially when using public Wi-Fi. There are many reasons why you should use a VPN and some disadvantages too, but the added layer of security is a valuable feature. If you are a frequent VPN user and don’t want to bother with signing into a VPN service on multiple devices, there’s a way to cover all your connected devices simultaneously with a VPN router. Here’s how to set up a VPN on your router.
Android Authority
Why does my printer say "offline" and how to fix it
Fix your printer problems with these quick steps. Printers continue to be a requirement in many households. Many banks, government services, schools, and other businesses ask for physical copies of forms and other documents, and many people still prefer using paper to study or work. The artistically inclined might also want to print physical copies of their photos or digital art. There are many reasons why people still need printers. But printers also find a way to stop working at the most inopportune moments. If you are getting a “printer offline” error, here’s how to fix it and bring it back online.
Comments / 1