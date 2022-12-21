The terrible software update experience has put me off Android TVs, possibly forever. I bought the 50-inch Sony Bravia W950D Android TV five years ago. To say it was an excellent TV for its time is an understatement. Sony’s Triluminos LCD display was one of the best in the market back then. The set even included an attached soundbar, and being an Android TV, it naturally brought with it the power of the Google Play Store and its comprehensive library of TV apps, including Plex, Kodi, YouTube, Netflix, and the works. At the time, the TV was priced around $1,400 here in India, and because I managed to get a decent discount on it, I was pretty happy with the whole deal. It was my first real smart TV experience after upgrading from a 27-inch BenQ monitor that I used with a Fire TV Stick for streaming and Klipsch Pro Media speakers for Audio.

