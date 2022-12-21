Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Denise Tracy
Denise “Dee” Tracy, age 64, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Gallitzin, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11 with family by her side after a heroic battle with cancer. Denise was born March 13, 1958 to Michael and Marie Anzidei in Derby, CT. Denise was...
villages-news.com
Augustin Winston Samuel Jr.
Augustin Winston Samuel Jr, Aka: Auggie, Aka: Junior, 27, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on December 19, 2022. Augustin was born on January 18, 1995, in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Orlando, FL. Augustin was of the Christian faith, he loved to play video games and also loved anime. Some of his favorites include Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon ball Z. Augustin completed ROTC training in high school and worked currently as a General Manager at Taco Bell and Generalist at Wawa.
villages-news.com
Leo J. Da Prato
On Friday, December 9, 2022, Leo J. Da Prato, loving husband and father, passed away quietly in Ocala, Florida at his son’s home. Leo was born in Holyoke, MA to his parents Italo and Lena Da Prato and spent his early childhood in Summit Hill, PA. He was the...
villages-news.com
Steven L. Whitson
Steven L. Whitson, 79, of The Villages,FL passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Villages Regional Hospital after a long battle with COPD. Steve was born in Seymour, IN on October 28, 1943 to Elnora Whitson where he lived until he enlisted in the US Army. He served in Vietnam and had an honorable discharge. Steve worked at Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana for 32 years before he retired to Florida with his wife Patty in 2006.
villages-news.com
Martin Thomas Lenhard
Martin Thomas Lenhard died Dec. 13, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. He was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Theodore and Florence Lenhard. During high school he was a member of the football, track, golf, and basketball teams. Marty continued his education at Ohio University, where he also played football, and began serving his country through ROTC. During college he met Judy Johnson. They soon married and began to build their family.
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Betty Carole Moore
Betty Carole Moore, 89, of The Villages, Florida, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Born March 8, 1933, in Central City, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Herman “Walter” Bates and Susan “Evelyn” Whitmer Bates. She was the beloved Mother of five children. She retired from the Federal Government, Selective Service System, after 27 years of service. She was a Kentucky Colonel and always cherished her home state of Kentucky wherever she lived – Kentucky, Connecticut, Texas, or Florida.
villages-news.com
Workers using bathrooms in The Villages
Come on people. We all have to GO! These workers keep our piece of paradise running and beautiful for us who live here to enjoy and share with others. Give ‘em a break. Merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, and strive to be “more gracious” in the new year.
villages-news.com
Terry Shultz Snyder
Terry Shultz Snyder, 76, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born December 13, 1946, in Danville, PA to Harry and Hilda (nee Shultz) Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harry Snyder. He is survived by his loving wife of...
villages-news.com
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
villages-news.com
Former Rockette dances her way from Radio City Music Hall to The Villages
Lila Ling’s quest for self-discovery took her from Radio City Music Hall to The Villages. Ling spent a decade as a Rockette and performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, until 2014. She danced in touring companies of “Cats” and “42nd Street.” There were also dancing gigs on cruise...
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested after caught back behind wheel
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a driver with 10 previous arrests for driving while license suspended. Casey Dane Gilmore, 38, of Inverness, was driving a green Chevrolet SUV at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report. A deputy found that Gilmore has 10 convictions for driving while license suspended, the most recent conviction in November 2021 in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Illinois man arrested after woman seeks help from deputy at Circle K
An Illinois man was arrested after a woman sought help from law enforcement at a Circle K convenience store. The woman went to the Circle K in Lake Panasoffkee at about 7 p.m. Wednesday where she reported an attack to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The woman said that...
villages-news.com
Villager previously convicted of stalking arrested after caught on surveillance
A 64-year-old Villager previously convicted of stalking was arrested after returning to the neighborhood of the object of his affection. Christopher John Drennen of 337 Batesburg Way in the Village of Tall Trees was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating a court order. A woman, whom Drennen has previously...
villages-news.com
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash
Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
villages-news.com
Woman jailed after failing to show up in court after arrest at McDonald’s
A woman was jailed after failing to show up in court after an arrest at a local McDonald’s restaurant. Susan Lee Fredericks, 52, of Lady Lake, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on warrant charging her with failure to appear. She had been due in...
villages-news.com
New speed humps installed at entrances to tunnel in The Villages
New speed humps have been installed at both entrances to the golf cart tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Miona Recreation Center. Speed humps are seen as less disruptive than speed bumps which have been blamed for bad backs and damage to golf carts here in The Villages. Would...
Comments / 0