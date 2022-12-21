Read full article on original website
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered.
Detroit Library doubles as warming center to help people deal with frigid temperatures
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Library's main location on Woodward Avenue and W. Kirby St. invited people in to warm up during this frigid cold day. "We don't want anyone outside freezing," said Terri Thompson, manager of DPL. Thompson said the main location on Woodward is the only location open to the public on Fridays, but said people are always welcome to use other locations for the same reason on days during regular hours."We want them inside and being warm," Thompson added. Thompson said there is plenty to do inside the Detroit Public Library while people warm up."We have computers available, books to read, places to sit, and be comfortable," Thompson said. The City has three warming centers. Those locations are in conjunction with local nonprofit homeless service providers, open from now through March 31. The City of Detroit also works with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.
The Oakland Press
Charitable organizations for holiday donations in Oakland County
For area residents who want to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of charitable organizations seeking donations:. • American Legion, www.legion.org/donate. • American Red Cross, www.redcross.org, 800-HELP-NOW (800-435-7669), mail a check to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. • Baldwin Center, baldwincenter.networkforgood.com,...
wdet.org
Here are 6 nonprofits making sure Detroiters are housed and fed this winter
The winter months in the city of Detroit bring hardships and uncertainty to individuals and families. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these uncertainties have become stronger across the city. As the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall within city limits, there is worry about the people in our community struggling to find permanent housing, shelters and warm meals.
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
The Oakland Press
A Christmas miracle: Macomb mom blessed with a son and being cancer free
Most boys his age want a teddy bear or Tonka truck for Christmas but not Niko May. This little 2-year-old, whose spirit emanates kindness and joy, asked Santa for a Boston Whaler. “We’re boaters,” said Katie May, 34, of Macomb Township, while watching her son entertain the press gathered at...
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 25 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 28, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Beaumont...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit homeless shelters encouraging people to go indoors
It's during the winter's coldest months that people who normally avoid shelters and housing resources make an appearance. When they do, the city's liaison Terra DeFoe says the city's shelters will be ready.
The Oakland Press
Anonymous gift allows Salvation Army to triple donations Dec. 23-24
The impending snow storm might fulfill wishes for a white Christmas, but it also means danger for Metro Detroiters living on the streets. Luckily a special gift arrived just in time for Christmas: all donations made to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit from Dec. 23-24 will be tripled thanks to an anonymous matching donation of $50,000. This matching donation opportunity is coupled with the existing $500,000 Consortium of Hope match, which runs through Dec. 31.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak children shop for gifts with first responders
Dozens of Royal Oak children took part in this holiday season’s annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer. Royal Oak and Clawson police officers, Royal Oak firefighters and local American Legion members gathered with children at the Meijer store at 5150 Coolidge Highway last Thursday. Fifty-four children made...
Where homeless, vulnerable population can go to warm up during frigid temperates
The winter weather makes this time of year much more difficult for people experiencing homelessness. Warming centers and temporary shelters are open throughout metro Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Enjoying a clear-eyed at Christmas
Anita Laws is happy this Christmas for many reasons. For starters, the Pontiac resident knows what day it is. At 54, Laws said, she’s missed a lot of holidays because she was mired in addiction and rarely aware of the date. The day Laws was born, medical tests showed...
Memorial honors Detroiters who died while experiencing homelessness
Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter's mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 to someone who truly needed it. "She gave her heart," Lewis, 53, said. ...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak craft whiskey distiller to expand with $65K state grant
Royal Oak’s only homegrown whiskey distillery, Motor City Gas on Fourth Street, is set to expand its production with help from a state grant. Owned by Rich Lockwood and his wife, Tonya, of Royal Oak, the couple also owns a farm in Ann Arbor where they grow their own heirloom and organic grains to make the many different types of whiskey they sell in their tasting room at 325 E. Fourth Street.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Detroit News
Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews
This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
