Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed.

Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers began an investigation of an accident involving Wisdom’s semi.

The crash investigation shows that the Peterbilt traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and started to skid. This caused the semi to jackknife and separate. The Peterbilt struck a guard rail, fence and tree, overturning in the process.

Wisdom was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.

