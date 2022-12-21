ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox7austin.com

Hard freeze warning in place for Christmas

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Holidays!. We have a hard freeze warning in place until 10 am Sunday. We will be briefly above freezing this afternoon. However, overnight we are right back into the 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny and near 50. If you wanted a warm-up for Christmas, we...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Arctic cold front arrives bringing hard freeze, dangerous wind chills

AUSTIN, Texas - The Arctic Blast is here! The very strong cold front arrived right around noon on Thursday. Temperatures tumbled behind it and the winds increased to 25 to 35 mph. This morning temperatures were in the teens, and feels-likes were in the single digits! We even had some...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

First responders see uptick in weather-related calls during arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters and paramedics have seen an uptick in the number of calls from Thursday to Friday during the cold weather. On Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 382 9-1-1 calls; 41 of those were weather related and two were carbon monoxide calls. "We up staffed quite a...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
kut.org

Austin is about to experience subfreezing temperatures. Here's where to stay warm.

Austin is opening shelters Thursday for people in need of shelter during an arctic front that's expected to last through the weekend. Austin Public Health said Wednesday it will open overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness at up to three locations. Those shelters will be available through the weekend, along with four warming centers that will operate during the day.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast

The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
austinnews.net

Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX

