fox7austin.com
Hard freeze warning in place for Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Holidays!. We have a hard freeze warning in place until 10 am Sunday. We will be briefly above freezing this afternoon. However, overnight we are right back into the 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny and near 50. If you wanted a warm-up for Christmas, we...
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front arrives bringing hard freeze, dangerous wind chills
AUSTIN, Texas - The Arctic Blast is here! The very strong cold front arrived right around noon on Thursday. Temperatures tumbled behind it and the winds increased to 25 to 35 mph. This morning temperatures were in the teens, and feels-likes were in the single digits! We even had some...
fox7austin.com
Chilly Christmas ahead for Central Texas
The big freeze may be winding down, but we're still looking at a chilly Christmas for Central Texas. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
Expected gusty winds, dangerous wind chill prompt closing of Trail of Lights Thursday
Weather conditions, including a dangerous wind chill, have prompted officials to close the Trail of Lights again Thursday night, for the second time this week.
fox7austin.com
Arctic blast will bring freezing temperatures by end of day tomorrow
The Austin area is getting ready for a hard freeze with wind chills in the single digits. Zack Shields has more on the timing and what to expect from the Arctic blast.
kut.org
Some Central Texans spent the day without heat amid freezing temperatures
Some Atmos Energy customers continued to be without heat Friday evening amid freezing temperatures. Residents in parts of Leander, Cedar Park, Lago Vista, Round Rock, Hutto and Sun City have been complaining on social media since the morning about the lack of natural gas service from the company. Sunnie Fox...
KXAN
Grab the lotion! Arctic airmass may bring Austin’s driest air on record
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Arctic airmass blasting into Central Texas on Thursday may bring the driest air ever recorded in Austin. If you have ever been skiing in the mountains or lived in a colder climate, you may have noticed that you need to use more hand lotion or lip balm in the cold, dry air.
Austin sheltered 431 people on first night of cold snap, thousands more without
On the first night of below freezing temperatures, 431 people were taken to overnight shelters, according to an Austin Public Health spokesperson.
fox7austin.com
First responders see uptick in weather-related calls during arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters and paramedics have seen an uptick in the number of calls from Thursday to Friday during the cold weather. On Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 382 9-1-1 calls; 41 of those were weather related and two were carbon monoxide calls. "We up staffed quite a...
kwhi.com
POWER OUTAGES REPORTED AROUND AREA FOLLOWING ARRIVAL OF COLD FRONT, HIGH WINDS
Power was restored at midnight to nearly 500 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members in Lee and Washington counties after an outage late Thursday night. Bluebonnet said around 11 p.m. that it was making repairs to equipment that caused an outage along Highway 290, north of Ledbetter. Approximately 489 members were affected.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
Frozen pipes keep plumbers and firefighters busy every year.
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
kut.org
Austin is about to experience subfreezing temperatures. Here's where to stay warm.
Austin is opening shelters Thursday for people in need of shelter during an arctic front that's expected to last through the weekend. Austin Public Health said Wednesday it will open overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness at up to three locations. Those shelters will be available through the weekend, along with four warming centers that will operate during the day.
New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast
The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Busloads of people show up to stay in overnight shelters, others remain in camps
Austin-Travis County EMS' community health paramedics were out Thursday tracking down people without a warm place to sleep as a strong Arctic cold front dropped temperatures well into freezing.
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
Austin nonprofit travels to several homeless encampments to ensure safety during extreme weather
Jackson said his team battled the frigid temperatures to deliver items, such as weighted blankets, food, hot cocoa and more.
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
