ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
testudotimes.com

Happy Birthday, Lefty!

Ninety-one years ago, Charles Grice Driesell was born in Norfolk, VA. With the possible exception of one Christian Adolph Jurgensen III, no other Duke University alum has endeared himself to DMV sports fans like The Lefthander. Like fellow Blue Devil Sonny Jurgensen, Lefty Driesell came to the region in the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 12.23: Maryland women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Coming off the 2022 season with a 19-2 overall record, Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and an appearance in the program's 12th Final Four in the past 13 seasons, Maryland women’s lacrosse, led by head coach Cathy Reese, released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. Ten of Maryland’s 17 opponents...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s rout of St. Peter’s

Despite a slow start, Maryland men’s basketball dominated St. Peters, 75-45, after eight days of rest to snap a three-game losing streak. Sophomore forward Julian Reese was out with a right shoulder injury, and while his absence was noticeable, it didn’t matter too much against a bad Peacocks team that had a ton of roster turnover after a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament last season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak with 75-45 win over St. Peter’s

Coming off three consecutive losses, Maryland men’s basketball was presented with a golden opportunity to get itself back in the win column against St. Peter’s at home. The Terps struggled shooting the ball early, but an imposing defensive performance and superb offense thereafter allowed them to take advantage and coast to a 75-45 win over the Peacocks on Thursday night in College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s

Maryland men’s basketball is on a three-game losing streak but has a golden opportunity to end it with a home game against St. Peter’s. The Peacocks went on a magical run in last March’s NCAA Tournament but don’t look like a formidable foe for a team of the Terps’ caliber this season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Slim Chickens Officially Opens In Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The fresh smell of fried chicken coming out of brand-new fryers is in the air as Slim Chickens has officially made its way to Southern Maryland. The new location at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, MD opened on Thursday, December 15, 2022 located in the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center.
CALIFORNIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison For Threatening to Kill Black Customers at Various Stores Across The Country, Including a Cannabis Dispensary in Rockville

According to Buffalo News, a Seattle man, Joey George (37), was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo as well as other businesses across the country, including a cannabis dispensary in Rockville. According...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WBUR

Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical

In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy