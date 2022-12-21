ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

King Charles hails UK public 'solidarity' in first Christmas message

King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Goes Almost Political in His First Christmas Speech

King Charles III made his first televised Christmas address to the British people Sunday, paying fulsome tribute to his late mother, and thanking the public for their messages of condolence.The king raised eyebrows by praising emergency and health workers, many of whom are striking for higher wages, as well as praising those who donate to and run food banks, which have become an increasing feature of British life in recent years as a cost-of-living crisis has taken hold.He devoted considerable attention in the message to people struggling to pay their bills, sympathizing with the “great anxiety and hardship” people were...

