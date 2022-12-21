Volunteers welcomed: Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people who are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your work schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon for a few hours to fit your schedule. The hours we are open are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F. We are also looking for responsible drivers to join our People Helping People program to drive people to medical appointments or the grocery store. We mostly help with travel within the Boothbay region, but occasionally we may go to Damariscotta or Brunswick.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO