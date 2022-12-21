Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.”Francis delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St. Peter’s Square.Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.” In...

53 MINUTES AGO