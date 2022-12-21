Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Tanker Explosion Kills 8 in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said. The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and...
US News and World Report
At Least 3 Dead, 4 Missing in Spain After Bus Plunges off Bridge Into River
MADRID (Reuters) - At least three people died and four were missing after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into a river in northwestern Spain, local emergency services said on Sunday. Two survivors - the vehicle's driver and a passenger - have been rescued so far from...
US News and World Report
Japan's Recent Heavy Snow Has Caused 13 Deaths, Many Injuries
TOKYO (Reuters) - Recent heavy snow in Japan's north and elsewhere have killed 13 people injured more than 80 and left more than 10,000 households without power, the authorities said on Saturday. Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants
PARIS — (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish...
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
King Charles hails UK public 'solidarity' in first Christmas message
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".
Pope Francis says ‘icy winds of war buffet humanity’ in Christmas Day address
Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.”Francis delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St. Peter’s Square.Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.” In...
US News and World Report
Turkish Court Releases Journalist Detained Under 'Disinformation' Law
ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country's new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two months ago,...
US News and World Report
Paris Shooting Suspect Expressed 'Hatred of Foreigners', Says Prosecutor
PARIS (Reuters) - The suspect detained over the killing of three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners", the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday. The 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday after shooting dead two men and a woman at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in the 10th district of Paris.
US News and World Report
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Government Expels Senior U.N. Official
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's military government in a statement on Friday ordered senior United Nations official Barbara Manzi to leave the country immediately, without giving a reason. When contacted, a government spokesperson did not immediately say why it had labeled Manzi, the U.N.'s resident coordinator in Burkina Faso, as "persona...
US News and World Report
Finland Asks Russia to Guarantee Safety of Moscow Embassy
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard. The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday. But Finland's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Five Facts on Fiji's New Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji's 12th prime minister on Friday, ending a political impasse that had gripped the small Pacific island nation in the 10 days since an undecisive election. The parliament convened on Christmas Eve to vote in Rabuka, who was handed the job for a second time.
US News and World Report
Italian Former Foreign Minister Frattini Dies at 65
ROME (Reuters) - Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy's foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister under governments...
US News and World Report
China Stages 'Strike Drills' Around Taiwan, Citing Provocation
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military said it had conducted "strike drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it said was provocation from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, said the drills showed Beijing was destroying...
US News and World Report
Panama Seizes Record Number of Drugs for Second Consecutive Year
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama seized a record for drugs in 2022, its Public Security ministry said on Saturday, as the country struggles with drugs being trafficked through its territory to the United States and Europe. So far this year, the Central American country has seized 126.5 tons of drug,...
US News and World Report
In China, People Are Learning to Live With COVID
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Only a few weeks ago COVID-19 positive Chinese teacher Yang Zengdong and her husband would probably have ended up in a makeshift quarantine centre with patchy heating, sparse bedding and overwhelmed toilets, but today they are isolating at home. Living in a post "zero-COVID" China, despite the...
US News and World Report
Head of Major Russian Shipyard Dies Suddenly, No Cause Given
(Reuters) - A major Russian shipyard that specialises in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details. Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a statement....
Comments / 0