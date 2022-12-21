Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE picks up December security update
Samsung is rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE in more markets. The rollout began for the carrier-locked units in the US a couple of weeks back. The new security update s now available in Europe as well. The December SMR (Security Maintenance Release)...
Android Headlines
Official OnePlus 11 renders & lifestyle images appear
OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 11’s initial launch will take place on January 4. We also know that the global launch will happen on February 7. That being said, a ton of seemingly-official OnePlus 11 images just appeared, including both regular renders and lifestyle images. Live images also surfaced, but those turned out to be fake, so we won’t be sharing them.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images
Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Android Headlines
Best Fire TV streamer in 2023: Comparing all Fire TV Sticks & Cube
So you’ve decided that you want to get a Fire TV for your TV at home, work or wherever. While that might sound like case-closed, you know what to buy, it’s not quite the easy. Amazon has four different Fire TV Sticks to choose from, along with an Amazon Fire TV Cube. So how can you choose which one to get? That’s what we are here for.
Android Headlines
Initial OnePlus 11 launch scheduled for January 4
OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7. Well, the company has just announced the initial OnePlus 11 launch event. It will take place on January 4, in China. Initial OnePlus 11 launch will take place on January 4. That is the same thing OnePlus...
Android Headlines
Microsoft fixes VM problem caused by latest Patch Tuesday update
Microsoft has fixed the VM (virtual machine) problem that cropped up following its Patch Tuesday update earlier this month. The company recently released an out-of-band (OOB) update to patch the issue. Affected users require to install the latest OOB release manually. If you’re unfamiliar, Patch Tuesday is a term used...
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto G13 design renders surface on the internet
The Motorola Moto G13 will be an entry-level device that will launch sometime next year. This device will join the Motorola G-series, succeeding the Motorola Moto G10 that launched last year. Both devices might share some similarities in pricing. From the available design renders of the coming device, it will...
Comments / 0