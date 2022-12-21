Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung cuts down Galaxy A23 5G production due to "major problem"
Samsung has drastically cut down the production of the Galaxy A23 5G just a few months after its release. The company reportedly discovered a major problem in the phone that caused several components to function poorly. While the problem has been solved, it no longer wants to proceed with the initial sales target for the affordable 5G smartphone.
Samsung may be having heating issues with Galaxy S23 series
Samsung is dropping Exynos processors from its flagship phones and going all-in on Snapdragon solutions next year. The Galaxy S23 series will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. It is the company’s strategy to address performance, battery efficiency, and thermal issues with its recent flagships, particularly those powered by Exynos solutions. Moreover, the Korean behemoth is opting for a special “overclocked” version of the new Qualcomm chipset. This should in theory mean faster overall performance than phones using the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But things are still not looking promising for Samsung.
These will be the signature colors of the Galaxy S23 trio
With the official launch reportedly slated for February 1, 2023, Samsung may have finalized everything for the Galaxy S23 series by now. Design, specs, colors, and everything else. Perhaps it may have already begun mass production of the handsets. While leaks have revealed the design and key specs of the upcoming Galaxy flagships, not much has been heard regarding their colorways. Samsung-focused publication SamMobile has now exclusively shared information about the signature colors of the Galaxy S23 trio.
OnePlus 11 shown in both color variants yet again
The OnePlus 11 has just surfaced in both color variants yet again. This time around, the image comes from Ishan Agarwal, a well-known tipster. He says this is an “official look” at the device. That kind of suggests he picked the image up from an official source, but he doesn’t share any more details.
OnePlus 11 price range leaks, and it brings good news
The OnePlus 11 price range has just leaked. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a tipster. Do take it with a grain of salt, though. That being said, the tipster shared the OnePlus 11 price range for India. The OnePlus 11 price range just leaked, and it brings good news.
Huawei Kirin chips are officially out of stock, but all hope isn't lost
Recent reports have it that the Huawei Kirin chips are out of stock. Some of these chips can be found in the Huawei Mate 30 series, P40 series and other devices. The Kirin chipset was a window for Huawei to break free from dependency on Snapdragon flagship chips. Things were...
Android 13 is coming to the LG Velvet
Korean tech giant LG, unfortunately, shut down its smartphone division last year. The tech world definitely felt that, but it doesn’t mean that the company is finished with phones altogether. According to 9To5Google, the LG Velvet is slated to get Android 13 next year. The LG Velvet was one...
OPPO Find N2 review: the best foldable hardware out there
The OPPO Find N2 has the best form factor of any foldable smartphone in the market. OPPO supplied us with a review unit of the OPPO Find N2, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
Best Lawyer / Legal Help Android apps – 2022
If you, for one reason or the other, need some legal help, well, maybe these apps will do the trick. In the list below, you’ll find 10 lawyer apps for Android, some of the best lawyer / legal help apps on the Google Play Store. Some of these apps are straight up talk-to-a-lawyer apps, while others simply provide legal information that you can navigate through, and get all the info you need.
December update is live for Galaxy Tab S7, S6 Lite & more
Samsung‘s December security update has reached a host of Galaxy devices in recent days. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) is now available for the Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, and Galaxy Xcover 5 in various parts of the world. A global rollout for all of these devices should be just around the corner.
How to change the font size in Android
Being able to properly read the text that’s on your screen is extremely important, especially if you have trouble seeing. Our phones come with a standard font size applied out of the box, but that might now always be the best. So, this is why you might want to know how to change the font size on your Android phone.
Pixel's Personal Safety app is making it to more devices
The Personal Safety app is an extremely useful tool if you are a health and safety-conscious Pixel user. However, this app is no longer limited to only Pixel phones. The Personal Safety app is making its way to more devices. If you have a Pixel phone and you prioritize your...
US versions of Galaxy A13 5G & Galaxy M12 get Android 13
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the US versions of the Galaxy A13 5G. The big Android update is also available for the 4G version of the phone and the Galaxy M12 in some markets. The company plans to upgrade all eligible Galaxy devices to Android 13 before the end of this year.
Quora launches Poe for talking to AI chatbots like ChatGPT
The Q&A website Quora has launched a platform called Poe that allows users to talk to AI chatbots and get instant answers. The Poe stands for “Platform for Open Exploration,” and it’s invite-only for iOS users. A Quora spokesperson told TechCrunch Poe is “designed to be a...
TSMC fends off Samsung to secure huge 4nm chip order from Tesla
Tesla has chosen TSMC as the chip supplier for its future self-driving cars. The Elon Musk-led EV (electric vehicle) company will obtain 4nm chips from TSMC’s new semiconductor factory in Arizona, US. The Taiwanese semiconductor giant fended off competition from Samsung to secure this massive order. News of TSMC...
