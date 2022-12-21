Read full article on original website
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
abc17news.com
Tracking a cold holiday weekend with possible Christmas night snow
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to near zero degrees as wind chills reach into the -20's making for dangerous overnight conditions once again. Winds are sustained from 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow: Skies become mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid-teens. Winds remain sustained at 10-15...
St. Joseph, entire area, braces for snow, bitter cold
We could see between one to three inches of snow as a winter storm bears down on the Midland Empire. St. Joseph city crews are prepared. Public Works Deputy Director Keven Schneider says crews began pre-treating roads Sunday in anticipation of the snow. “Hopefully, the reality won’t be as bad...
abc17news.com
Tracking snow, wind, and cold, combining for dangerous travel conditions Thursday and Friday
TODAY: Wind, snow, and cold are the focus of the forecast going forward. A cold front is arriving as I type this, and will bring a chance at some light icing before the snow falls, mainly in our western counties. Some icing has been reported in the Kansas City metro area, but as temperatures cool this morning, this should be an increasingly low threat. Additionally, the changeover to snow happens so fast with this cold front, any impact at all would be minimal. Snow will be the dominant precip type, and so we are expecting near whiteout conditions as 20-30 mph winds (gusting higher at times) blow snow in from the north. Visibility and drifting will quickly become an issue, but so will cold air and wind chills. Most will see teens shortly behind the front, with Columbia expected to feel single digit cold by noon. By the evening, we're all pushing subzero temperatures as cold air sinks into the region. Continued windy conditions will keep blowing and drifting snow a problem well after the snow stops falling. Snow amounts are forecast in the 2-3 inch range for most, but wind will be a complicating factor making travel more treacherous than a normal 2-3 inch snow would suggest. For more details, check out our Weather Alert Day Blog. Snow wraps up in the afternoon from west to east.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles. A couple of inches of snow fell on the area. The snowfall covered roads across the area. County road crews say they will run trucks through 2 a.m. on Friday morning.
mycouriertribune.com
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the Heartland. The MSHP has been keeping followers up to date on their Twitter page. From midnight to 6 p.m., on December 22, Troop C has responded to 282 calls for service.
abc17news.com
Tracking snow beginning Thursday morning and dangerous wind chills
Today: Afternoon highs top out near the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind sustained at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds switch from the north to the east still sustained at 5-10 mph. Extended: Early Thursday morning after 4...
939theeagle.com
MoDOT urges mid-Missouri motorists to have gloves, blankets and other supplies ahead of storm
State transportation crews are warning about blowing and drifting snow during the upcoming winter storm, along with possible whiteout conditions. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth urges you to fill your vehicle’s gasoline tank if you have to travel. She also recommends paying close attention to the forecast.
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kait 8
Area preparing for significant snowfall
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
darnews.com
Missouri braces for dangerous deep freeze ahead of Christmas
Baby, it’s cold outside — a Siberian airmass is bringing extreme cold to Southeast Missouri this Thursday, and the Butler County Emergency Management Agency urges everyone to stay inside. Veteran storm spotter Craig Meador said the cold will arrive suddenly Thursday night, bringing flash freezing and wind chills...
How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois
As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
KRMS Radio
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
houstonherald.com
Governor signs executive order ahead of winter weather, extreme cold
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact Missouri starting today. The order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations...
northwestmoinfo.com
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri this week. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday over the conditions. There are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the potential winter storm. One thing many people won't want to The post Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
