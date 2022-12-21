Read full article on original website
At least five dead in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river
At least five people have died after a bus fell off a bridge into a surging river in north-western Spain late on Christmas Eve. Emergency teams are searching for at least one missing person, while two survivors – the driver of the bus and a female passenger – were rescued from the Lérez River in Galicia and taken to hospitals, authorities said on Sunday. Police said the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants
PARIS — (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish...
Pope Francis says ‘icy winds of war buffet humanity’ in Christmas Day address
Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.”Francis delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St. Peter’s Square.Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.” In...
King Charles hails UK public 'solidarity' in first Christmas message
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".
