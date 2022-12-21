Read full article on original website
Google declares a ‘Code Red’ to build a rival for ChatGPT
Google is the dominant power in the search industry, but its dominance is threatened by the A.I. chatbot ChatGPT. As per a report by The New York Times, the search giant has declared a “Code Red” to build a rival for ChatGPT and other AI-driven chatbots. The outlet says declaring Code Red by Google is like “pulling the fire alarm.”
The Twitter Demetricator 1.5.5 extension helps hide tweet metrics
A few days ago, Ben Grosser took to a tweet to announce the upload of the Twitter Demetricator 1.5.5 extension. This extension created by Ben helps Twitter users hide all metrics on their tweets. Currently, this feature is available for both Firefox and Chrome web browsers. According to Ben Grosser,...
Get A Year Of Microsoft 365 Family With A $50 Amazon Gift Card
Amazon is discounting a year of Microsoft 365 Family, and bundling in a $50 gift card, for just $99. Typically, this would cost you $99 without the gift card, so you’re saving money and getting $50 to spend on Amazon later on. That’s not too bad, especially if you do already use Microsoft 365 for different things in your home and work.
Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test
Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.
Motorola Moto G13 design renders surface on the internet
The Motorola Moto G13 will be an entry-level device that will launch sometime next year. This device will join the Motorola G-series, succeeding the Motorola Moto G10 that launched last year. Both devices might share some similarities in pricing. From the available design renders of the coming device, it will...
Verizon discounts Welcome Unlimited with three-year price lock
Verizon has announced a new promotional campaign in an attempt to lure more customers. It is offering a 16 percent discount on its Welcome Unlimited plan and promising a “price guarantee” for three years. The carrier‘s cheapest unlimited plan now starts at just $25 per line per month for four lines, down $5 from the previous monthly rate of $30 per line. Verizon says this is its “best” unlimited price ever.
Microsoft fixes VM problem caused by latest Patch Tuesday update
Microsoft has fixed the VM (virtual machine) problem that cropped up following its Patch Tuesday update earlier this month. The company recently released an out-of-band (OOB) update to patch the issue. Affected users require to install the latest OOB release manually. If you’re unfamiliar, Patch Tuesday is a term used...
Microsoft issues formal statement to FTC over Activision lawsuit
Microsoft has now issued a formal statement to the FTC about the agency’s opposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. For the better part of 2022 Microsoft has been fighting an uphill battle to purchase Activision Blizzard. Much to its chagrin, the acquisition has not been entirely smooth. Many months after...
Samsung falls short of its Galaxy S22 sales target
Samsung is reportedly falling short of its Galaxy S22 sales target. When it launched the new flagships earlier this year, the company aimed to sell 30 million units of the three models combined. But according to the Korean media, the sales volume is well off the target with just a few days left in 2022.
LG may have solved your smartphone camera bump woes
The smartphone camera bump is for some, a terrible design choice yet also a necessary one, however may have just solved that issue with its new telephoto smartphone camera module. Ahead of CES 2023, LG’s LG Innotek division has revealed a new smartphone camera module that boasts a true optical telephoto zoom lens.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE picks up December security update
Samsung is rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE in more markets. The rollout began for the carrier-locked units in the US a couple of weeks back. The new security update s now available in Europe as well. The December SMR (Security Maintenance Release)...
TikTok reportedly tracked and spied on US journalists
TikTok parent company ByteDance has come under fire for allegedly tracking and spying on US-based journalists from Financial Times, Forbes, and more. This information is obtained from an internal investigation. According to The New York Times, the Chinese company reportedly tracked journalists’ IP addresses to see if they were in...
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite & Galaxy A13 get Android 13
Another day, another Samsung device receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the better part of the past two months, and the story continues today. Amidst the holiday season, the company has released the big Android update for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy A13. They join more than 60 other Galaxy smartphone and tablet models at the party.
Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images
Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Surprise! Galaxy S22 FE may arrive soon with Exynos 2300
Samsung‘s Fan Edition (FE) lineup may not be dead, after all. Multiple tipsters recently confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S22 FE. The device will be reportedly powered by the Exynos 2300 chipset, which is the Korean firm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 equivalent. Reports earlier this year said...
Initial OnePlus 11 launch scheduled for January 4
OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7. Well, the company has just announced the initial OnePlus 11 launch event. It will take place on January 4, in China. Initial OnePlus 11 launch will take place on January 4. That is the same thing OnePlus...
Galaxy S23 base model tipped to get notable brightness boost
Fresh Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors suggest that the entire lineup will boast 1,750 nits of peak brightness. While the figure is unchanged for the Plus and Ultra models from their respective predecessors, it’ll be a notable brightness boost for the vanilla Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S22 maxed out at 1,300 nits of peak brightness this year.
Red Magic 8 Pro series is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, advanced cooling & more
The Red Magic 8 Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro+ handsets are now official. These are Red Magic new gaming smartphones, and they do pack a lot of power under the hood. These are gaming phones after all. In fact, they are the company’s flagship gaming smartphones. As you...
Official OnePlus 11 renders & lifestyle images appear
OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 11’s initial launch will take place on January 4. We also know that the global launch will happen on February 7. That being said, a ton of seemingly-official OnePlus 11 images just appeared, including both regular renders and lifestyle images. Live images also surfaced, but those turned out to be fake, so we won’t be sharing them.
Get in shape with $70 off the Fitbit Versa 4
Amazon has discounted the Fitbit Versa 4 fitness tracker, bringing it down to just $159. That’s going to save you $70 off of its regular price. That’s just $10 shy of its all-time low, which we last saw for Black Friday. The Fitbit Versa 4 was announced not...
