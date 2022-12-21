ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

K2 Radio

Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
capcity.news

Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities recommends tips to avoid frozen pipes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With temperatures expected to drop below zero this week, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced several recommendations to avoid frozen and broken water pipes. Tips for preventing frozen pipes include:. Insulating pipes that may be vulnerable to the cold. Using heat tape on exposed water...
Y95 COUNTRY

Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne announces Christmas trash, recycling schedule

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is as follows. Trash and recycling pickup will remain as scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. In...
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department seeks help identifying suspects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects with potential information regarding a burglary that occurred at a local business in November. The burglary took place on the 1200 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 a.m. Nov. 27. Video footage of...
southarkansassun.com

Mom Stabs Self, 10-Year-Old Son Several Times In Colorado

Susan Lucero was accused of stabbing herself and her 10-year-old son several times in their residence in Colorado. Originally, dispatchers were told an unknown suspect had committed the stabbing incident and fled, says True Crime Daily. On December 15, at 5:10 a.m., the Greeley Police Department have received a stabbing...
KGAB AM 650

Online Poll: How Worried Are You About December Heating Bills?

On Wednesday night, Cheyenne's low temperature hit -26. Laramie logged a -24. Meteorologist Don Day says Casper set an all-time record of -42 degrees. Thursday night temps are expected to hit double digits in the subzero range once again. That follows on the heels of another winter storm last week and generally cold winter weather for much of the month.
wrrnetwork.com

Cheyenne man acquitted of Firearms Charges

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROLAND FRENCH, age 48, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was acquitted on December 17, 2022, by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. The trial took place in front...
