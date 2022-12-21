Read full article on original website
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
Man followed from motel room hospitalized in Fort Collins shooting
A shooting that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound is now under investigation as police work to identify the culprit.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities recommends tips to avoid frozen pipes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With temperatures expected to drop below zero this week, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced several recommendations to avoid frozen and broken water pipes. Tips for preventing frozen pipes include:. Insulating pipes that may be vulnerable to the cold. Using heat tape on exposed water...
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
City of Cheyenne announces Christmas trash, recycling schedule
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is as follows. Trash and recycling pickup will remain as scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. In...
Cheyenne Police Department seeks help identifying suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects with potential information regarding a burglary that occurred at a local business in November. The burglary took place on the 1200 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 a.m. Nov. 27. Video footage of...
Mom Stabs Self, 10-Year-Old Son Several Times In Colorado
Susan Lucero was accused of stabbing herself and her 10-year-old son several times in their residence in Colorado. Originally, dispatchers were told an unknown suspect had committed the stabbing incident and fled, says True Crime Daily. On December 15, at 5:10 a.m., the Greeley Police Department have received a stabbing...
Online Poll: How Worried Are You About December Heating Bills?
On Wednesday night, Cheyenne's low temperature hit -26. Laramie logged a -24. Meteorologist Don Day says Casper set an all-time record of -42 degrees. Thursday night temps are expected to hit double digits in the subzero range once again. That follows on the heels of another winter storm last week and generally cold winter weather for much of the month.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
National Weather Service: Cheyenne Wind Chill Could Break Record
While record keeping for wind chills is not as meticulous as it is for high and low temperatures, officials with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say an approaching cold front may approach or smash the known wind chill records. Those records date back to 1947,. According to...
Flash Freeze Hits U.S. as Temperature Plunges by 42° in Less Than One Hour
The temperature drop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, set a new state record.
Cheyenne man acquitted of Firearms Charges
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROLAND FRENCH, age 48, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was acquitted on December 17, 2022, by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. The trial took place in front...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills, Strong Winds
As southeast Wyoming braces for exceptionally cold weather and wind chills that could reach -70, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering updated information on the threat posed by the arctic blast of cold air. The agency posted this on its website:. The added the following information...
