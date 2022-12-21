ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Sparrow agrees to new contract with 2,200 caregivers

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow has come to an agreement on a new contract with its four UAW bargaining units.

The new contract extends through Nov. 30, 2025 and also includes a one-year additional extension, according to Sparrow. The previous contract expired on Nov. 30, 2022.

In total, the contract affects roughly 2,200 caregivers, including those who work in Support Operations; Food and Nutrition Services; Facilities; technicians who work directly with patients in Respiratory Therapy, Radiology, Physical Therapy, and Pharmacy; and many caregivers who support Sparrow Specialty Hospital.

The timeline for these negotiations goes back a few months, with talks first starting back on Sept. 13, and a tentative agreement was reached on Dec. 2. Union members formally agreed to the contract on Dec. 9.

“These contracts allow us to sustain and grow our workforce.  We were able to migrate our caregivers to our core health plans as well as reduce restrictions that will help us to recruit those who bring experience into Sparrow,” said Cindy LaFountain, Sparrow’s Director of Caregiver Relations.

The President of UAW Local 4911 Muhammed Qawwee, the union that represents the Sparrow caregivers, said they were able to get many of the things they were looking for.

“We were able to vastly improve our work areas and protect our members from violence and harassment, which seem to be increasing at work sites,” Qawwee said. “We were also able to maintain and lower our health insurance premiums in the later years of our contract and bargain on pretty good wages to keep stability in an unstable world around us.”

WLNS

