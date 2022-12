Junior forward Brooklyn Vaughn’s standout play, combined with a third-quarter Perrysburg scoring drought, helped decide Central Catholic’s 53-47 nonleague girls basketball victory Thursday at Perrysburg. Central, ahead just 22-21 at halftime, took control with a 14-5 third quarter. The Irish (7-1) extended their lead to as many as 14 points in the final quarter, then held off a late surge by the Yellow Jackets. “I loved that we finally came together scoring-wise,” Central coach Ericka Haney. “We missed a bunch of open shots [early], but we finally got it together. And, our defense really came together tonight. “We were able to play man without fouling, and that was probably the best we did all year.”

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO