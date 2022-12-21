ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting Franco Harris' reaction that his number would be retired

By Jeff Hathhorn
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – This is our story from September 6 when the Steelers announced they would be retiring Franco Harris’ jersey along with honoring the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. We intentionally left it unedited to show the impact Franco had and his feelings for our region.

It’s one of the first images visitors see at the Pittsburgh International Airport, the statue of Franco Harris reaching down to catch the Immaculate Reception.  It’s next to the statue of a guy named George Washington, who made some history of his own.

That shows the importance of football and that play to our region.

It’s the importance of that play and Harris’ role in it as to why the Steelers decided to not only honor the 50 th anniversary of the play in December when they host the Raiders, but retire Harris’ number 32.

“It’s a long overdue jersey retirement given Franco’s remarkable contributions to the Team of the Decade,” Steelers President Art Rooney said. “Many have said, and I agree, the Immaculate Reception was the turning point in franchise history. My grandfather was quoted once as saying before Franco got here, we didn’t win much. Since he got here we don’t lose.”

“I think that sums it up pretty good.  Franco’s impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate.”

“It wasn’t something top of mind that you think about,” Harris said Tuesday.  “You just know that the Steelers don’t retire numbers, so you don’t have any thoughts about it.  When they said it to me I was blown away.  It was such a ‘wow’ moment.”

He joked it was about time an offensive player had his number retired alongside Joe Greene and Ernie Stautner.  That could translate to that December 1972 game, it was 58 minutes of outstanding defense before a great play by Raiders quarterback Kenny Stabler, was topped only by Franco catching the ball out of the air.

“I remember leaving the backfield and I remember telling myself when Bradshaw threw the ball, ‘Franco, go to the ball’,” Harris said.  “That’s what Joe Paterno instilled to us at Penn State, always go to the ball.  That’s where the action is.”

“I start taking a few steps to the ball and I remember nothing after that.  I try to remember, but taking those couple of steps, I remember nothing.  The only thing I remember is stiff-arming Jimmy Warren heading into the end zone.”

“I don’t remember seeing a ball or seeing a collision.”

He’s filled in the pieces about what he forgot after watching the replay hundreds of times.  Along with the thousands of times he’s been asked about it, no matter where he travels.

“I try to understand with the ball in that position and being that low,” Harris said.  “How do you have top of mind to catch it like that?  Most guys would slide, but to catch it like that and without breaking stride.  I see this in the film.”

“At the collision I see some of the Raiders jumping up and down and celebrating.  Those couple of seconds I believe made a difference of me getting in the end zone.”

Rooney was on the field for that play.  He was working with the equipment guys and described the atmosphere as crazy.  Just as crazy probably as putting a statue of a football catch next to that of George Washington.

“It’s a welcoming for people to Pittsburgh, the City of Champions,” Harris explained.  “It lets them know that great things happen in Pittsburgh.”

CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Steelers first-rounder makes a major change

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has had it rough this season. The Steelers selected Pickett, who starred at The University of Pittsburgh, with a late first-round pick in April. That move paved the way for him to get a fair shot at the starting job. Eventually, Pickett would usurp free-agent...
New Pittsburgh Courier

The way Mike Tomlin deals with issues makes reporters have an issue with him

Hey, hey, hey, whatta you say? Dem dere Steelers might be on the way to the couch with a platter full of hot wings to watch the upcoming NFL playoffs or they might just be headed to the 2022 NFL postseason, depending on whom you ask. On Dec. 18, the Black and Gold invaded Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, looking meaner than Vikings that had run out of supplies and left with a 24-16 victory, displaying the heads of the Panthers’ running backs on a pole for confirmation. When it was all said and done, the Panthers’ running game performed as if they were a midget league team playing college boys.
PITTSBURGH, PA
