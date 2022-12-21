Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Samaritan services closing early due to weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health clinics, family health centers, and other services are closing early Friday because of the impending winter storm. - Samaritan Lab and Imaging – Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza. - Samaritan Wound Care Center. - Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat...
wwnytv.com
Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business. The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials. ”I am visiting from...
wwnytv.com
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
wwnytv.com
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions. At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.
wwnytv.com
Kids can earn cash with snow shoveling business
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With kids on winter break and plenty of snow in the forecast, there’s an opportunity for students to use their spare time to cash in on the snow. Certified Financial Planner and CEO of BusyKid Gregg Murset appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
wwnytv.com
Weather hazards force Indian River Rescue Squad to adapt while on an emergency call
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Just because there’s a travel ban, work hasn’t stopped for emergency services. Friday night, Indian River Ambulance Squad battled the storm. The squad’s Lance Ronas tells us one call that would’ve normally taken about 7 minutes to get to took an hour due...
wwnytv.com
Best advice? Stay home!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day started warm, breezy, and rainy, and by noon the wind had picked up, temperatures began to drop, and snow was being driven sideways. Temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach single digits and low double digits late tonight. That flash freeze could create icy road conditions.
wwnytv.com
Watertown CitiBus services suspended until Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown CitiBus is suspending services through Monday, December 26th, 2022. They plan to resume service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. CitiBus was previously scheduled not to run on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday, but citing weather conditions and the travel ban throughout Jefferson County, they will be off the road out of caution.
wwnytv.com
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
wwnytv.com
Christmas Day: Another 2-3 feet of snow coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An intense lake effect snow band is moving south into the Watertown area. It will produce snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, maybe as much as 4″ an hour. There is still a travel ban in effect in Jefferson County. Travel bans in...
wwnytv.com
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
wwnytv.com
Rabid raccoon found in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A raccoon in the city of Watertown has tested positive for rabies. The Jefferson County Public Health Service says there were no known human or pet exposures. Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County under a travel ban
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel ban for all of Lewis County. The ban starts at 6 PM, Friday, December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, travel has been limited to essential traffic only due to hazardous driving conditions. That...
wwnytv.com
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
wwnytv.com
Things are getting worse- Here’s our most recent look at the blizzard!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the winter storm has made it’s way into the North Country, we’ve been keeping you up to date on-air and online via Facebook Live. Here’s our most recent look outside.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
wwnytv.com
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The number of customers in Jefferson County without power doubled overnight. According to National Grid, more than 3700 customers are without power as they wake up on a blustery, Christmas Eve Day. All of Wellesley Island and Grindstone Island is without power, affecting 1700...
wwnytv.com
William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Sunset Ridge, Watertown and Cedar Cove, Henderson, died Wednesday morning at his home at Ives Hill Retirement Community. Bill was born on May 12, 1931 in Watertown, NY to Angelo and Vasiliki Dallaportas. He had three sisters, Helen, Joyce,...
wwnytv.com
Many across the North Country remain without power as poor conditions continue
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The wind is all you could hear in Cape Vincent on Christmas Eve as residents bunker down to outlast the blizzard. Throughout the morning, many were going on double digit hours without power. Fire Chief Bill Gould says whiteout conditions along with high winds...
wwnytv.com
National Grid to help customers without power, will hand out water and dry ice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid testifies to what they’ve seen come from the blizzard. They say field workers are facing gale-force winds, and impassable roads. And power outages happening right now? The company expects some of them, including the islands on the St. Lawrence River, to take 48 hours to fix after the storm subsides.
Comments / 0