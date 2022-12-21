ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Samaritan services closing early due to weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health clinics, family health centers, and other services are closing early Friday because of the impending winter storm. - Samaritan Lab and Imaging – Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza. - Samaritan Wound Care Center. - Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat...
WATERTOWN, NY
Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business. The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials. ”I am visiting from...
WATERTOWN, NY
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions. At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Kids can earn cash with snow shoveling business

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With kids on winter break and plenty of snow in the forecast, there’s an opportunity for students to use their spare time to cash in on the snow. Certified Financial Planner and CEO of BusyKid Gregg Murset appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
WATERTOWN, NY
Best advice? Stay home!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day started warm, breezy, and rainy, and by noon the wind had picked up, temperatures began to drop, and snow was being driven sideways. Temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach single digits and low double digits late tonight. That flash freeze could create icy road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Watertown CitiBus services suspended until Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown CitiBus is suspending services through Monday, December 26th, 2022. They plan to resume service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. CitiBus was previously scheduled not to run on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday, but citing weather conditions and the travel ban throughout Jefferson County, they will be off the road out of caution.
WATERTOWN, NY
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Christmas Day: Another 2-3 feet of snow coming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An intense lake effect snow band is moving south into the Watertown area. It will produce snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, maybe as much as 4″ an hour. There is still a travel ban in effect in Jefferson County. Travel bans in...
WATERTOWN, NY
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Rabid raccoon found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A raccoon in the city of Watertown has tested positive for rabies. The Jefferson County Public Health Service says there were no known human or pet exposures. Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord.
WATERTOWN, NY
Lewis County under a travel ban

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel ban for all of Lewis County. The ban starts at 6 PM, Friday, December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, travel has been limited to essential traffic only due to hazardous driving conditions. That...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The number of customers in Jefferson County without power doubled overnight. According to National Grid, more than 3700 customers are without power as they wake up on a blustery, Christmas Eve Day. All of Wellesley Island and Grindstone Island is without power, affecting 1700...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Sunset Ridge, Watertown and Cedar Cove, Henderson, died Wednesday morning at his home at Ives Hill Retirement Community. Bill was born on May 12, 1931 in Watertown, NY to Angelo and Vasiliki Dallaportas. He had three sisters, Helen, Joyce,...
WATERTOWN, NY
National Grid to help customers without power, will hand out water and dry ice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid testifies to what they’ve seen come from the blizzard. They say field workers are facing gale-force winds, and impassable roads. And power outages happening right now? The company expects some of them, including the islands on the St. Lawrence River, to take 48 hours to fix after the storm subsides.
WATERTOWN, NY

