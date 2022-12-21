ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill ready to go to work in Austin

DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill was able to enjoy a laidback and relaxed experience on National Signing Day. The five-star linebacker from Denton Ryan made his commitment to the Longhorns official the week before making for a low-pressure signing ceremony. With the formalities out of the way, Hill is ready to go to work when he enrolls in a few weeks.
247Sports

Texas' Quinn Ewers gets the chance to write final chapter of 2022 and set the tone for 2023 in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — In many ways, the performance by Quinn Ewers in Thursday night’s Alamo Bowl game will set the tone for the Longhorns’ quarterback position going into 2023. Finish with a strong performance - the impression will be Ewers, who is completing 15 extra bowl practices, is growing in the right direction and will probably be hard to beat going into the off-season. Struggle - and the impression might be that anything could happen with early enrollee 2023 five-star Arch Manning arriving next month and a healthy, confident Maalik Murphy chomping to compete.
247Sports

USC football offers Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr.

USC football is back on the recruiting grind after Christmas with an offer to Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. on Monday. Sears Jr., a redshirt sophomore, has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Miami, Kansas State, Cincinatti and Marshall since entering the portal. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Sears Jr....
