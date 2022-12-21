Read full article on original website
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
Carscoops
Speeding Locomotive Crashes Into 134-ft Concrete Beam And Both Lose
Trains run into things that are haphazardly on the tracks all too often but what isn’t very common is when the thing on the tracks is big enough or heavy enough to derail the train and then some. That’s exactly what happened to one locomotive when it met a concrete beam and somehow nobody lost their life in the accident.
WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
An onlooker managed to capture the exact moment a freight train collided with a tractor trailer.
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
mymix1041.com
Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve
Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls
We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
chattanoogapulse.com
In-Town Gallery Makes A Big “Splash!” To Welcome In The New Year
The In-Town Gallery on Frazier Avenue in the heart of the North Shore welcomes in the new year with a special showing of artwork by the talented young artists of Splash Youth Arts Workshop. The eight young artists taking part in January’s show will be: Eva Joubert, Harmony Thomas, Isabella...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
chattanoogapulse.com
Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, Anna Marie Pavlik To Be Featured At River Gallery
River Gallery in the Bluff View District welcomes in the new year with a new exhibit featuring the works of Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, and Anna Marie Pavlik. An opening reception of the new featured exhibit will be held on Friday, January 6th, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm with all three exhibiting artists will be in attendance. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
chattanoogaradiotv.com
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips: Remembering the happiest voice on the radio
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips has died at the age of 67, following a lengthy bout with cancer. He was a proud native of Dalton, GA, and was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, the Dalton State Roadrunners, and the Dalton High Catamounts. During his long radio career, primarily in...
rejournals.com
Cooper Commercial sells Cheddar’s restaurant in Tennessee
The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a free-standing Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cleveland, Tennessee. The build is shadow-anchored by Home Depot and surrounded by other complimentary retailers. The restaurant opened in August of 2022 on a 10-year absolute NNN lease. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of...
‘Disastrous mess’: 2 hurt when train derails after colliding with truck in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday when a train derailed after it collided with a tractor-trailer pulling a concrete bridge beam in East Tennessee, authorities said. According to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Amy Maxwell, a motorist alerted officials to the collision about 12:30 p.m....
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
WDEF
Woman dies after returning into burning home to save pet bird
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire officials now say that a woman who initially escaped a fire this morning,, went back in and did not survive. The fire began in one home on Jarnigan Avenue in north Chattanooga round 6:30 AM and then was driven by the wind to the house next door.
eastridgenewsonline.com
December 23 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017315 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – High Fall – A worker fell from over 30 feet while working on a new motel construction. The party was treated by EMS and transported to Erlanger Hospital. CID responded to assist in the investigation.
East Texas News
Two-semi crash causes injuries
SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
