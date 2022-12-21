Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
Related
Memory lane: Highlights from another year on the local HS gridiron
The 2022 high school football season is officially in the rearview mirror following another edition of the UIL state championships, held last week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Metroplex continued to stake its claim as one of the country's premier hotbeds in crowning numerous state champions, including a trio...
Leader News Roundup: Achievement Fair applications, Winter Reading Challenge, and more
The Carrollton Public Library invites all readers and non-readers alike to take part in the City of Carrollton’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. The Challenge runs now through Wednesday, Feb. 1, and encourages all to explore new titles, genres, and authors from the comfort of a cozy chair during the cold winter months. Registration is currently open at cityofcarrollton.com/READsquared. To learn more about the Library’s Winter Reading Challenge, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Winter Reading Challenge under Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.
Plano News Roundup: Legendary Plano Coach recognized
Over the weekend, Plano Senior High School coaching legend Tom Kimbrough was honored as an inductee to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame at AT&T Stadium during the UIL State Championship Football games. Protect your drain.
Celina News Roundup: Give Celina Student Council your blood and more updates
The Celina High School Student Council will host a blood drive with Carter BloodCare on Saturday, Jan. 17. The drive will take place at 3455 N. Preston Road. The drive coordinator is Carrie Keaveney carriekeaveney@celinaisd.com (972-382-2303).
Leader Business Briefs: Closures and hours, ribbon cutting, and more
The Carrollton Senior Center, Crosby Recreation Center, Oak Creek Tennis Center, and Rosemeade Recreation Center as well as Josey Ranch Lake and Hebron & Josey Libraries, will be closed on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. The following day, Monday, Jan. 2, City Hall will be closed and Crosby Recreation Center, Rosemeade Recreation Center and the Senior Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indian Creek Golf Club will remain open from sunrise to sunset on both Jan. 1 and 2. There will be no residential trash delays for New Year’s Day. For regular hours of operation, visit cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3000.
Coppell News Roundup: Give for Grants, Coppell ranked for National Night Out, and more
The Coppell ISD Education Foundation (CEF) awarded more than $90,000 to 32 CISD teachers on Dec. 7 to benefit CISD schools and students through their annual Give for Grants campaign. Thirty-four grant requests were filled through the fundraising efforts of the CEF and the local community. Grants awarded include funds for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) programs, outdoor learning opportunities, increasing the high school band library, books for specific educational programming, technology upgrades and small group instruction programming.
Lakeside News Roundup: TCPD receives award, tips on avoiding frozen pipes, and more
On Dec. 13 2022, The Colony Police Department received the award of “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. Since 2006, the Accreditation Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 170 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These Best...
10-5A Girls Basketball: Memorial, Lebanon Trail off to 2-0 starts
While many teams put their district campaigns on hold on Tuesday, that was not the case in 10-5A girls basketball, where they took the court on Monday and Thursday. Heading into the Christmas break, Memorial and Lebanon Trail stand alone atop the standings with 2-0 records.
McKinney gives keys to homeowners of newly built homes as part of home rehab program
Two families on Tuesday received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies as part of the city of McKinney's housing rehabilitation and reconstruction program. These homes were too damaged to repair, so the city demolished and rebuilt them. Construction took longer than anticipated due to material shortages in the construction industry, but the city is excited that they will all be home for Christmas. Another homeowner received keys to their home on Friday, totaling three homes that were rebuilt this year by the city of McKinney.
On a roll: First-place finish in Rockport Tournament sparks 10-game win streak for The Colony
Before The Colony girls basketball team competed in the Rockport Tournament at the beginning of this month, the Lady Cougars were trying to find their identity. The Colony was still in the process of adjusting to former Hebron assistant coach Chanice Smith, who became third head coach in as many years for the Lady Cougars, and vice-versa. Smith was implementing new offensive and defensive plays, and for as hard as the squad worked to perfect the intricacies of Smith’s system, The Colony wasn’t winning as much as they had hoped.
Justin McBride, Plano boys basketball
McBride and the Wildcats opened their District 6-6A title defense on an impressive note on Friday, taking down state-ranked Hebron on the road 52-42. Committed to Oklahoma State, McBride had his way with the Hawks in the victory, amassing a game-high 23 points.
Jordan Mizell, Plano East boys basketball
Mizell helped the Panthers begin their 6-6A schedule in dominant fashion on Friday, routing Marcus 78-37 in the team's third win of the season by at least 40 points. Mizell led his team in scoring with 19 points and was quite active on the glass with a whopping 20 rebounds to go along with three assists and six steals.
10-5A Boys Basketball: Redhawks, Knights, Coyotes win district openers
Six Frisco ISD boys basketball teams got a brief taste of the 10-5A season with their district openers on Tuesday prior to taking some time off for the Christmas holidays. At the end of the night, Liberty, Heritage and Independence got off to 1-0 starts.
