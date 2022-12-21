Before The Colony girls basketball team competed in the Rockport Tournament at the beginning of this month, the Lady Cougars were trying to find their identity. The Colony was still in the process of adjusting to former Hebron assistant coach Chanice Smith, who became third head coach in as many years for the Lady Cougars, and vice-versa. Smith was implementing new offensive and defensive plays, and for as hard as the squad worked to perfect the intricacies of Smith’s system, The Colony wasn’t winning as much as they had hoped.

