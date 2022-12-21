Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO